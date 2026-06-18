Health officials warn parents of botulism risk tied to Nara baby formula

San Diego County public health officials Wednesday urged parents and those who care for children to throw out or return Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula, which has been linked to a multi- state infant botulism outbreak.

Nara Organics has issued a voluntary recall for all lots of the product sold online at Nara.com and Target.com and in Target stores, from July 2025 through June 2026.

Botulism cases have been reported in California, Pennsylvania and Washington. Infant botulism occurs when bacteria grow in a baby's intestines and produce a toxin that can cause muscle weakness and trouble breathing if not treated properly, county officials said.

The county's Environmental Health and Quality staff is working with local stores to get the product off shelves.

"If a baby has consumed the recalled formula and you still have the open container, the FDA advises photographing or recording the brand and lot number, sealing and labeling the container `do not use,' and storing it for 30 days in case health officials need to test it," a county statement read.

County officials urged residents to seek medical care right away if a baby shows symptoms after drinking the recalled formula. Infant botulism primarily affects babies younger than six months.

Symptoms can appear three to 30 days after exposure and can include:

