More than 3 dozen rescued horses from Julian available for adoption

Months after taking over care of more than 700 animals from the Villa Chardonnay property in Julian — including 175 horses — the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday that 37 of the 48 remaining in its care are available for adoption.

On Monday morning, "Oscar" moved to his new home at the Unconditional Love Foundation in Murrieta, where he will serve as a therapy horse for veterans with PTSD. Accompanying Oscar to the facility where his "girlfriend" — a pony named Loretta Lynn — and another horse named Knight King Julian. The foundation previously took in two other horses, Runner and Alfred, that were also recovered at the Julian property.

The development is the latest in a saga dating back at least to May 1, when a San Diego Superior Court judge transferred care of the 728 animals —

including horses, cats, dogs and livestock — to the Humane Society.

Among the mammals and fowl impounded at Villa Chardonnay in the 4500 block of Boulder Creek Road in what the Humane Society called a "mass rescue operation," were more than 130 cats, along with more than 30 dogs, and dozens of other animals including the horses and several ponies, donkeys, alpacas, geese, chickens, roosters, turkeys, goats, peacocks, ravens and a crow, according to the Humane Society.

The remaining horses are being housed at Willow Glen Equestrian Centre in El Cajon. They were moved from Julian in July "to be more accessible for staff, volunteers and prospective adopters," the SDHS statement read.

An additional four horses were moved to SDHS's Escondido Campus for behavioral and medical care.

San Diego Humane Society A sable-colored horse is gently led by its handler in this undated photo.

"The 37 horses who are currently ready for adoption are seeking patient, compassionate and experienced horse owners, who can provide the time, understanding and care needed to continue their healing," according to an SDHS statement. "Many of these horses received limited or no veterinary care in the years before their rescue, and some may have ongoing medical and behavioral needs. They are being placed as companion animals only; their rideability is unknown, and riding should not be expected."

Since the rescue of the neglected animals in early May, SDHS has provided medical care, nutritional support and rehabilitation while finding homes or rescue partners for hundreds of cats, dogs and farm animals.

Interested adopters can complete an application at sdhumane.org/horses. Completing an application does not guarantee the adoption of a horse. Only approved potential adopters with an appointment may show up in El Cajon to meet the horses.