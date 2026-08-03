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"Women of The Watershed" highlights the roles women have played in the conservation of the Florida Everglades, beginning with the suffragette movement of the early 20th century up to today.

South Florida PBS / APT Betty Osceola, Pauletta Bowers, Christine Louis Jeune, and ChloeBarnett in "Women of the Watershed"

Hosted by Chloe Barnett – a Latina teenager, passionate conservationist and Florida resident – the film offers insightful interviews with present-day scientists, advocates and artists engaged in modern-day conservation activities.

South Florida PBS / APT Chloe Barnett – a Latina teenager, passionate conservationist and Florida resident

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South Florida PBS / APT Chloe Barnett

Credits: Presented by South Florida PBS / APT