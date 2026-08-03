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Women of the Watershed

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:11 PM PDT
Pauletta Bowers in " Women of the Watershed"
South Florida PBS
Pauletta Bowers in " Women of the Watershed"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Women of The Watershed" highlights the roles women have played in the conservation of the Florida Everglades, beginning with the suffragette movement of the early 20th century up to today.

Betty Osceola, Pauletta Bowers, Christine Louis Jeune, and ChloeBarnett in "Women of the Watershed"
South Florida PBS
/
APT
Betty Osceola, Pauletta Bowers, Christine Louis Jeune, and ChloeBarnett in "Women of the Watershed"

Hosted by Chloe Barnett – a Latina teenager, passionate conservationist and Florida resident – the film offers insightful interviews with present-day scientists, advocates and artists engaged in modern-day conservation activities.

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Chloe Barnett – a Latina teenager, passionate conservationist and Florida resident
South Florida PBS
/
APT
Chloe Barnett – a Latina teenager, passionate conservationist and Florida resident

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Chloe Barnett
South Florida PBS
/
APT
Chloe Barnett

Credits: Presented by South Florida PBS / APT

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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