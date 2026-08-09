When and where is Comic-Con?

San Diego Comic-Con runs from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, at the San Diego Convention Center. The exhibition hall will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 23-25, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26.



Preview Night is Wednesday, July 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. It includes early access to the exhibit hall for select attendees.



