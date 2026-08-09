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KPBS at Comic-Con: From the floor to the fans

KPBS is taking you inside Comic-Con, sharing stories from San Diegans alongside the fans, creators and communities who bring the iconic pop culture convention to life.

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando visits the Magic Wheelchair booth at Comic-Con and admires a Bantha costume created for children who use wheelchairs on July 22, 2026.
Beth Accomando
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Why I love Comic-Con: Reflections from a longtime fan after the 2026 convention
Beth Accomando
KPBS Cinema Junkie Beth Accomando reflects on what makes Comic-Con special, from fan culture and cosplay to Hollywood activations and the comics community.
Guillermo del Toro discussed his hatred of AI in filmmaking at a panel at Comic-Con, July, 24, 2026.
Riley Arthur
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Guillermo del Toro, Marvel, more: Catch up on the biggest Comic-Con news and trailers
Riley Arthur
From Marvel and DC reveals to new trailers, Eisner Award winners and surprise appearances, here are some of the biggest moments from Comic-Con International 2026.
Wolverine and Storm cosplayers pose in character at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.
Riley Arthur
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
How Comic-Con fans brought their favorite characters to life, from heroes to unexpected creations
KPBS Staff
Fans transform into heroes, villains, icons and unexpected characters, showing off the imagination that makes Comic-Con unforgettable.
Latest Stories
Cosplay Corner
A cosplay couple puts a playful spin on the Witch-king of Angmar from "The Lord of the Rings" at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.
Riley Arthur
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Comic-Con 2026 cosplay brings fantasy, fandom and fun to life
KPBS Staff
Bright pink hair complete one cosplayer's Jubilee costume during Comic-Con, July 24, 2026.
Arts & Culture
Costumes, characters and fan creativity spilling beyond the convention floor
Matthew Bowler
Riley Arthur
A cosplayer dressed as Mega Man during Comic-Con poses with his weapon, July 23, 2026.
Mike Damron
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Inside Comic-Con 2026: Fans, cosplay and the moments between
Mike Damron
Riley Arthur
A dog in costume poses for a photo at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026.
Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center
Arts & Culture
PAWmicon 2026: See pets and owners show off their best cosplay looks
KPBS Staff
Cosplayers dress as HUNTR/X, the K-pop trio from Netflix's "K-Pop Demon Hunters," at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. The group — Mira, Rumi and Zoey — double as demon hunters in secret.
KPBS Staff
Arts & Culture
Squads assemble: The best group cosplay from Comic-Con 2025
KPBS Staff
A cosplayer dressed as Solaire of Astora from "Dark Souls" was spotted praising the sun at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.
Beth Accomando / KPBS
Arts & Culture
Cosplay highlights: Bold, unexpected looks from Comic-Con 2025
KPBS Staff
Adriana Ruiz, from Chula Vista was at Comic-Con for the first time dressed as Riju, from “The legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Sunday July 27, 2025.
Marielena Castellanos / KPBS
Arts & Culture
Families, cosplay and dino domination: Kids take over Comic-Con 2025
KPBS Staff
Ken Ohashi cosplays as Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.
Anthony Wallace / KPBS
Arts & Culture
Lightsabers ready: Star Wars cosplay shines at Comic-Con
KPBS Staff
Dan Richard (left) and Carmen Estrada (right), cosplaying Superman and Superwoman, take a photo with Clark Pagauan on July 25, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis / KPBS
Arts & Culture
Comic-Con cosplayers do Superman justice
KPBS Staff
A family of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans cosplays as characters from the series at Comic-Con on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Even though they missed the 20th anniversary panel on Thursday, David, August, Heather and Audrey still celebrated their love for the show.
KPBS Staff
Arts & Culture
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is in its element, celebrating 20 years
KPBS Staff
From left: Cherish and Valor McConnell dress as biker Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask at Coin-Op for the "Dungeon Crawler Carl" activation on July 26, 2025.
Leslie Gonzalez
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Dynamic cosplay duos shine at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
KPBS Staff
Dressed as Miles Morales, Nicholas Prior poses for a portrait outside Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.
Matthew Bowler
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
'They see Spider-Man': Cosplayer shares how wearing the mask spreads joy and empathy
Matthew Bowler
Arabella Benson's rococo style dress for the X-Men character of Phoenix.
Beth Accomando
Arts & Culture
Flashback: Rococo X-Men took Comic-Con Masquerade by storm in 2015
Beth Accomando
From the left: Audrey Hanesana, Thu Hanesana, Eric Hanesana and Amelie Hanesana pose as characters from the animated TV show "Bob's Burgers" on July 25, 2024 at Comc-Con.
Leslie Gonzalez
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
'Bob's Burgers,' 'Demon Slayer' and more: Cosplay looks from Comic-Con 2024
KPBS Staff
David Schoelen in his cosplay persona of Dragpool.
Beth Accomando
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Meet Dragpool, a showstopping cosplay icon
Beth Accomando
Shawn Ritcher and Lisa Lower-Ritcher, cosplaying as Wolverine and Deadpool are shown in this undated photo.
Carolyne Corelis
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
This San Diego couple found love through cosplay
Carolyne Corelis
San Diego Spotlight
Artist Rafael Navarro at his Comic-Con Booth. July 23, 2026
Rafael Navarro
Arts & Culture
Rafael Navarro's lucha noir hero Sonámbulo joins Lucas Museum collection
Beth Accomando
Patrick Ballesteros and Genevieve Santos collaborated to create "Close-Open, Close-Open" which is a limited edition Comic-Con print. Photo taken July 23, 2026.
Elaine Alfaro
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
The story behind a Comic-Con collaboration that celebrates Filipino culture through beloved characters
Elaine Alfaro
The San Diego Public Library's commemorative 2026 Comic-Con library card is designed by Keithan Jones to illustrate the library as a welcoming place.
Courtesy of SDPL
Arts & Culture
Comic-Con library card honors San Diego libraries as a place for everyone — even space aliens
Julia Dixon Evans
Mallory Rubin (left), the director of content at the Ringer and co-host of the podcast "House of R" poses with KPBS Roundtable host Andrew Bracken in the hallway of the San Diego Convention Center, Thursday, July 23, 2026.
Ashley Rusch
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
'Friendship, community, comics': Roundtable goes live at San Diego Comic-Con!
Andrew Bracken
Julianna Domingo
Ashley Rusch
Aaron Trites is the owner of Now or Never Comics, which has the distinction of being within walking distance of Comic-Con. Trites is shown working behind the cash register on July 16, 2023.
Beth Accomando
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
See how a downtown San Diego comic shop prepares for its biggest week of the year: Comic-Con
Beth Accomando
Audy McAfee
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Explore the real-world economy behind Pokémon — from card collecting to billion-dollar fandoms
Audy McAfee
Julia Dixon Evans
Anthony Wallace
The show-stopping LEGO diorama recreation of the San Diego Convention Center is crafted from more than 200,000 bricks and packed with Comic-Con Easter eggs hidden throughout. It’s all designed as a con-within-a-con. Photo taken on July 25, 2025.
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
Arts & Culture
LEGO's Comic-Con diorama turns the San Diego Convention Center into a mini masterpiece
KPBS Staff
An Little Fish student shows off a page from their sketch book on July 21, 2025.
Charlotte Radulovich
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
How San Diego's Little Fish Studio prepares young artists for Comic-Con
Beth Accomando
Asia and Robert Estigoy of ToshWerks are shown at the North Park Library on July 14, 2025. The Estigoys have exhibited at Comic-Con for decades — and even as Comic-Con evolves and the work to stock a booth seems a bit untenable, they return each year. Year-round, they bring creative education to San Diego area libraries and communities.
Julia Dixon Evans
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Can Comic-Con pay the bills? For San Diego's ToshWerks, it's a decades-long, joy-filled gamble
Julia Dixon Evans
Dafne Alcaraz and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee smile in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Dafne Alcaraz
Arts & Culture
From first badges to forever memories: Why Comic-Con will always be special to San Diego fans
Brenden Tuccinardi
The 26th annual Comic-Con convention happened in 1993.
Courtesy of Jackie Estrada
Arts & Culture
Step back in time with these vintage San Diego Comic-Con photos
KPBS Staff
Scott Dunbier and Chris Ryall, pictured in their home offices on July 18, 2024. Dunbier (left) sits before the logo for his company, Act 4 Publishing, while Ryall (right) discusses adapting Francis Ford Coppola's film "Megalopolis" into a graphic novel.
Carolyne Corelis
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
From fanboys to power players: 2 local creators and the stories that shaped them
Beth Accomando
The X-Men villain Magneto is shown in this undated photo posed by Brandon Cristobal.
Brandon Cristobal
Arts & Culture
What do action figures, Aztec lore and chibi art have in common? These San Diego artists
Leslie Gonzalez
Adheel Akhtar, CEO and founder of PSYONIC, poses with a demo version of the company's bionic prosthetic hand in the KPBS newsroom in San Diego, July 22, 2024.
Brenden Tuccinardi
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KPBS
Science & Technology
This San Diego tech startup is bringing science fiction to life at Comic-Con — again
Brenden Tuccinardi
An illustrated
Alex Hoey
Arts & Culture
Fruit barbarians, punk gore, Catholic fantasy: Meet 3 San Diego comics artists shaking up the indie scene
Leslie Gonzalez
David Glanzer may be the spokesperson for Comic-Con but he is also the type of geeky fan who will run after his favorite costumed character — Brian from "The Family Guy" — to get a photo.
Beth Accomando
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KPBS
Arts & Culture
Comic-Con's David Glanzer looks back on early fan moments and decades of love for the convention
Beth Accomando
Events Guide
Candy Land Café

Candy Land Café

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until October 4, 2026
Bayside Kitchen and Bar
Starting at $24.50 (including fees)
Clash of Clans - Clash for the Stache

Clash of Clans Brings Interactive Challenge Room Experience to San Diego & SDCC

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until September 7, 2026
The Headquarters at Seaport
Standard Tickets: $7 - $15

Explore All Comic-Con Events →

Frequently Asked Questions