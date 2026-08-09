KPBS at Comic-Con: From the floor to the fans
KPBS is taking you inside Comic-Con, sharing stories from San Diegans alongside the fans, creators and communities who bring the iconic pop culture convention to life.
KPBS Cinema Junkie Beth Accomando reflects on what makes Comic-Con special, from fan culture and cosplay to Hollywood activations and the comics community.
From Marvel and DC reveals to new trailers, Eisner Award winners and surprise appearances, here are some of the biggest moments from Comic-Con International 2026.
Fans transform into heroes, villains, icons and unexpected characters, showing off the imagination that makes Comic-Con unforgettable.
Latest Stories
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SCA members showcased armored fighting and historical crafts while introducing Comic-Con attendees to a community built around recreating the past.
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Matt Dinniman says preserving the books’ tone, especially the relationship between Carl and Princess Donut, is his top priority as Peacock adapts the bestselling LitRPG series.
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Restaurants and bars downtown were packed throughout the convention, with business owners reporting a stronger year than recent Comic-Con weekends, according to the Gaslamp Quarter Association.
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From cosplay and gaming to pop-up experiences and street scenes, these photos capture the sights of Comic-Con 2026's second day.
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From Pokémon and Star Wars to horror icons and anime, these tattoos reflect the characters, stories and worlds that inspire Comic-Con attendees.
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The pop-up restaurant inspired by the Hasbro board game offers candy-themed decor, nostalgic food and interactive experiences inside Bayside Kitchen.
Cosplay Corner
San Diego Spotlight
Plan Your Con
Candy Land Café
Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until October 4, 2026
Bayside Kitchen and Bar
Starting at $24.50 (including fees)
Clash of Clans Brings Interactive Challenge Room Experience to San Diego & SDCC
Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until September 7, 2026
The Headquarters at Seaport
Standard Tickets: $7 - $15
Frequently Asked Questions
San Diego Comic-Con runs from Thursday, July 23, through Sunday, July 26, at the San Diego Convention Center. The exhibition hall will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 23-25, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Preview Night is Wednesday, July 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. It includes early access to the exhibit hall for select attendees.
Preview Night is Wednesday, July 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. It includes early access to the exhibit hall for select attendees.
Yes! To enter the convention center, attendees must have a Comic-Con badge.
Preview Night access is only available to those with a four-day badge with Preview Night access. Standard four-day or single-day badges do not include access to Preview Night.
Need a badge? Visit the official Comic-Con website for availability and pricing.
Preview Night access is only available to those with a four-day badge with Preview Night access. Standard four-day or single-day badges do not include access to Preview Night.
Need a badge? Visit the official Comic-Con website for availability and pricing.
Yes! Comic-Con takes over more than just the convention center, with pop-ups, activations and fan experiences happening throughout the Gaslamp Quarter and beyond. While not all off-site events are free, many are open to the public.
The official Comic-Con 2026 programming schedule is now live. Browse panels, screenings, signings and more on the Comic-Con website.
We'll be sharing our top panel recommendations and continue to update this page with KPBS coverage throughout Comic-Con.
We'll be sharing our top panel recommendations and continue to update this page with KPBS coverage throughout Comic-Con.
San Diego's public transportation system, operated by MTS, offers easy access to and around the San Diego Convention Center. For more information, check out our transportation tips.
Oh, definitely. Cosplay is encouraged! Review the official convention's Costume Prop Policies to learn more about the code of conduct, guidelines for props and more.
Yes. The San Diego Convention Center is ADA-compliant, and Comic-Con offers a range of accessibility services for attendees. KPBS' Comic-Con accessibility guide includes information on accommodations, services and tips for navigating the convention.
Yes, children are welcome! Kids 12 and under can attend for free with a registered adult. Be sure to review Comic-Con's child badge policy for details on registration and on-site badge pickup.
San Diego offers a network of Cool Zone sites — public places where people can escape the heat on hot summer days. Find a list here.
You're already here! Stay tuned to this page for news, interviews, guides, videos and updates throughout Comic-Con.
For more coverage and fun moments, follow us on Instagram at @kpbs.
For more coverage and fun moments, follow us on Instagram at @kpbs.