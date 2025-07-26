Give Now
Comic-Con 2025: The biggest moments, trailers and announcements you should know

throngs of people at Comic-Con 2022
KPBS
A mass of people fill the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, one of the busiest days of Comic-Con 2022.
By KPBS Staff
Published July 26, 2025 at 1:22 PM PDT
Updated July 26, 2025 at 1:22 PM PDT

Superheroes & Supes

  • HBO Max released a new "Peacemaker" Season 2 poster and confirmed the trailer will debut during the Hall H panel on Saturday, with the new season set to premiere Aug. 21 on HBO Max.
  • Amazon debuted a sneak peek of "The Boys" Season 5, featuring surprise cameos — including Jared Padalecki — ahead of a likely 2026 release.
  • "Gen V" Season 2's trailer unveiled major crossovers with "The Boys," introduced Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin and confirmed a Sept. 17 release date.

Fantasy & Epic Drama

  • Starz announced "Outlander" Season 8 will conclude the series in early 2026, though it won’t fully adapt Diana Gabaldon's final novel.

  • The "Outlander" prequel "Blood of My Blood" debuted two clips and confirmed an Aug. 8 two-episodes premiere.

  • Prime Video shared a first look at "The Mighty Nein" and announced a Nov. 19 premiere, along with the animated series' all-star guest cast.

Horror & Sci-Fi

  • The "Five Nights at Freddy’s 2" trailer released ahead of the film's Hall H panel, where Skeet Ulrich teased his mysterious new role in the Blumhouse sequel.

  • A new trailer for "The Long Walk" debuted during its Comic-Con panel, with Stephen King introducing the dystopian adaptation via video.

  • Dan Trachtenberg debuted a new extended cut of Hulu's "Predator: Killer of Killers," then shared 15 minutes of footage from "Predator: Badlands" that flips the franchise by focusing on the Predator's perspective; the film opens Nov. 7 and stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

  • Jeff Bridges joined the "Tron: Ares" cast at Hall H to unveil new footage from the sci-fi sequel, arriving in theaters Oct. 10.

Comedy & Cult Favorites

  • Adult Swim announced "President Curtis," a "Rick and Morty" spinoff starring Keith David as a dimension-hopping commander-in-chief.

  • Rob Reiner, in character as Marty Di Bergi, premiered the trailer for "Spinal Tap II" during Collider’s Directors on Directing panel.

Comics & Convention Legacy

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Updates are added as they become available.

