Comic-Con 2025: The biggest moments, trailers and announcements you should know

Superheroes & Supes
- HBO Max released a new "Peacemaker" Season 2 poster and confirmed the trailer will debut during the Hall H panel on Saturday, with the new season set to premiere Aug. 21 on HBO Max.
- Amazon debuted a sneak peek of "The Boys" Season 5, featuring surprise cameos — including Jared Padalecki — ahead of a likely 2026 release.
- "Gen V" Season 2's trailer unveiled major crossovers with "The Boys," introduced Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin and confirmed a Sept. 17 release date.
- "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman revealed Matthew Rhys will join Season 4 as Dinosaurus and debuted the character design at his panel.
Fantasy & Epic Drama
- Starz announced "Outlander" Season 8 will conclude the series in early 2026, though it won’t fully adapt Diana Gabaldon's final novel.
- The "Outlander" prequel "Blood of My Blood" debuted two clips and confirmed an Aug. 8 two-episodes premiere.
- Prime Video shared a first look at "The Mighty Nein" and announced a Nov. 19 premiere, along with the animated series' all-star guest cast.
- Disney+ confirmed "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 will premiere Dec. 10 in a teaser clip.
Horror & Sci-Fi
- The "Five Nights at Freddy’s 2" trailer released ahead of the film's Hall H panel, where Skeet Ulrich teased his mysterious new role in the Blumhouse sequel.
- A new trailer for "The Long Walk" debuted during its Comic-Con panel, with Stephen King introducing the dystopian adaptation via video.
- Dan Trachtenberg debuted a new extended cut of Hulu's "Predator: Killer of Killers," then shared 15 minutes of footage from "Predator: Badlands" that flips the franchise by focusing on the Predator's perspective; the film opens Nov. 7 and stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.
- Jeff Bridges joined the "Tron: Ares" cast at Hall H to unveil new footage from the sci-fi sequel, arriving in theaters Oct. 10.
Comedy & Cult Favorites
- Adult Swim announced "President Curtis," a "Rick and Morty" spinoff starring Keith David as a dimension-hopping commander-in-chief.
- Rob Reiner, in character as Marty Di Bergi, premiered the trailer for "Spinal Tap II" during Collider’s Directors on Directing panel.
- "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone responded to Season 27 backlash with their usual dry wit during a Comic-Con panel.
Comics & Convention Legacy
- Jackie Estrada announced her retirement after decades running the Eisner Awards, earning a standing ovation at Comic-Con Friday evening.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Updates are added as they become available.