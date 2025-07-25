Give Now
Nickelodeon's booth offers a space for attendees to take photos with their favorite animated characters at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is in its element, celebrating 20 years

Fans from all over moved earth and sky to attend Comic-Con and honor this milestone in the show's history. Nickelodeon welcomed guests at their 1,800-square-foot booth on the convention floor and even released a preview of what's to come in the show.

Nickelodeon's booth on the convention center floor offers a space for attendees to take photos with their favorite animated characters. July 24, 2025.  (Elaine Alfaro / KPBS)
The Nickelodeon booth draws inspiration from a scene in the first episode "Avatar: The Last Airbender" where Aang, the young avatar, is frozen in an iceberg. Nickelodeon highlighted "The Legend of Aang," a new film about the protagonist, is scheduled to release in October 2026.
Nickelodeon's 1,800 square-foot booth (#4113) on the convention center floor brings the four elements — water, earth, fire and air — to life through immersive experiences and special photo opportunities. Photo taken July 24, 2025.
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans can purchase special anniversary merchandise at Nickelodeon's booth that's inspired by the show. Photo taken July 24, 2025.
Banners hanging from the booth signify the 20th anniversary of the show. Photo taken July 24, 2025.
Nickelodeon released a sneak peak of the art for the upcoming "Avatar: Seven Havens" series slated to premiere in 2027.
Nickelodeon released a sneak peek of the art for the upcoming "Avatar: Seven Havens" series slated to premiere in 2027.
