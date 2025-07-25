'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is in its element, celebrating 20 years
Fans from all over moved earth and sky to attend Comic-Con and honor this milestone in the show's history. Nickelodeon welcomed guests at their 1,800-square-foot booth on the convention floor and even released a preview of what's to come in the show.
Nickelodeon's booth on the convention center floor offers a space for attendees to take photos with their favorite animated characters. July 24, 2025. (Elaine Alfaro / KPBS)
The convention floor booth draws inspiration from a scene in the first episode of the show where Aang, the young avatar, is frozen in an iceberg. "The Legend of Aang," a new film about the protagonist, is scheduled to release in October 2026. (Elaine Alfaro / KPBS)
Nickelodeon's 1,800-square-foot booth (#4113) on the convention center floor brings the four elements — water, earth, fire and air — to life through immersive experiences and special photo opportunities. July 24, 2025. (Elaine Alfaro / KPBS)
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans can purchase special anniversary merchandise at Nickelodeon's booth that's inspired by the series. July 24, 2025. (Elaine Alfaro / KPBS)
Nickelodeon released a sneak peek of the art for the upcoming "Avatar: Seven Havens" series slated to premiere in 2027. (Courtesy of Nickelodeon)
