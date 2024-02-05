Elaine AlfaroGloria Penner Fellow
Elaine Alfaro is the KPBS Gloria Penner Fellow. She is currently studying multimedia journalism at Point Loma Nazarene University and served as the editor-in-chief for the school newspaper.
As someone who grew up in San Diego, Elaine cares deeply about storytelling that reflects the local community. She's covered the San Diego community through her freelance work and internships at a variety of publications including the San Diego Community News Group, the Filipino Press, NBC7 and the PB Monthly.
In her free time you can usually find her checking out bookstores or trying a new recipe!
Premieres Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. View show-stopping appraisals from Old Sturbridge Village, like a STAR WARS collection, CA. 1980, a 1972 Rolex Explorer II watch with the original face & hands, and Leaf baseball cards from 1948. Which appraisal is $150,000?
Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube. We travel to Thailand to learn favorite, iconic regional dishes. First, Milk Street Cooks Bianca Borges and Wes Martin demonstrate restaurant-quality Pad Thai with Shrimp, adapted from more than a dozen recipes we tasted in Bangkok. Then, Milk Street Cook Matthew Card whips up Thai Cashew Chicken and Christopher Kimball makes Thai Stir-Fried Pork with Basil, Chilies and Garlic.
In the past two years, the San Diego County Office of Education has helped 1,400 unhoused families find temporary shelter allowing children to stay in school. Funding runs out this year.
Premieres Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App. A scrappy group of women and LGBTQ+ journalists buck the white male-dominated status quo, banding together to launch the 19th*, a digital news startup aiming to combat misinformation and include the voices often left out of the American story.
This weekend in the arts: Barrio Art Crawl, La Jolla Symphony and Chorus, Panca, Blacktronika music and dance, Wharton's "Age of Innocence" on stage, kelp forest art, Margaret Noble and more.
In voice memos Sunday Navy SEAL Bryce Henson claims the Navy cleared him of extremism accusations before using a saying associated with the Proud Boys hate group.
