Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
photo of Elaine Alfaro, female wearing glasses, black jacket and smiling at the camera

Elaine Alfaro

Gloria Penner Fellow

Elaine Alfaro is the KPBS Gloria Penner Fellow. She is currently studying multimedia journalism at Point Loma Nazarene University and served as the editor-in-chief for the school newspaper.

As someone who grew up in San Diego, Elaine cares deeply about storytelling that reflects the local community. She's covered the San Diego community through her freelance work and internships at a variety of publications including the San Diego Community News Group, the Filipino Press, NBC7 and the PB Monthly.

In her free time you can usually find her checking out bookstores or trying a new recipe!

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. Donations help house San Diegans affected by storm
LATEST IN EVENTS
Guadalupe Vidal's "La otra cara de la misma moneda / The other side of the same coin" is a 2020 sculpture made from iron rod and clay bricks engraved with testimonies from construction workers in Ensenada and Tijuana.
  1. Guadalupe Vidal Solo Exhibition
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
A shorebird in a shallow rice paddy in Northern Taiwan.
  1. NATURE: Flyways
Most Popular
  1. San Diego Navy SEAL accused of extremism faces punishment over threats
  2. San Diego updates list of road closures due to flooding
  3. Heavy rain arrives, worst of storm for San Diego Monday night through Tuesday
  4. Strong winter storm soaks San Diego area
  5. NWS reports two-day rain totals for San Diego County