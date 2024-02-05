Elaine Alfaro is the KPBS Gloria Penner Fellow. She is currently studying multimedia journalism at Point Loma Nazarene University and served as the editor-in-chief for the school newspaper.

As someone who grew up in San Diego, Elaine cares deeply about storytelling that reflects the local community. She's covered the San Diego community through her freelance work and internships at a variety of publications including the San Diego Community News Group, the Filipino Press, NBC7 and the PB Monthly.

In her free time you can usually find her checking out bookstores or trying a new recipe!