A photo of a plane in flames, descending onto the North Park neighborhood is shown, 1978.
Collection of Alexander D. Bevil
PSA Flight 182, a Boeing 727 is shown on fire after colliding with a Cessna above North Park on Sept. 25, 1978

Timeline: 50 years of plane crashes in San Diego neighborhoods

By Elaine Alfaro / Gloria Penner Fellow,  Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer,  Lara McCaffrey
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:03 PM PDT

The recent jet plane crash into San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood left at least two homes destroyed and several more damaged, according to the Navy. Images from the scene also show several burned vehicles. In the aftermath of the crash, KPBS examined the history of plane crashes in San Diego's residential neighborhoods. The National Transportation Safety Board investigates and reports aviation incidents throughout the country.

The timeline below is not comprehensive; it includes civilian aircraft crashes that were in residential areas (according to their wreckage coordinates).

Elaine Alfaro
Elaine Alfaro is the KPBS Gloria Penner Fellow. She's honoring the legacy of senior political correspondent Gloria Penner through producing and reporting on topics related to democracy, politics and civic engagement.
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
