Timeline: 50 years of plane crashes in San Diego neighborhoods

The recent jet plane crash into San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood left at least two homes destroyed and several more damaged, according to the Navy. Images from the scene also show several burned vehicles. In the aftermath of the crash, KPBS examined the history of plane crashes in San Diego's residential neighborhoods. The National Transportation Safety Board investigates and reports aviation incidents throughout the country.

The timeline below is not comprehensive; it includes civilian aircraft crashes that were in residential areas (according to their wreckage coordinates).