Lara McCaffreySocial Media Strategist
As social media strategist, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for connecting and engaging with our social media audiences. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made arrests Friday afternoon at Buona Forchetta, an Italian restaurant in the South Park neighborhood of San Diego.
Following the recent jet plane crash into San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood, KPBS examined the history of plane crashes impacting San Diego's residential areas.
Advocates: Clearing of SDPD sexual assault evidence kit backlog good for public safety, closure for survivorsSome advocates for sexual assault survivors said the clearing of the backlog can bring closure for some survivors and lead to improvements in public safety.
An Hawaiian Airlines flight was grounded Tuesday morning at San Diego International Airport after a bomb threat, according to San Diego Harbor Police. SDHPD and other responding agencies investigated the threat and found nothing suspicious on the aircraft.
UC San Diego researchers are trying to find out why women are at a higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease. Plus, a KPBS investigation found out that San Diego’s highest paid city employees are cops that work lots of overtime. San Diego’s police chief said they plan to rein in overtime hours and spending. And a new TikTok trend is influencing San Diego Unified students to damage their school-issued Chromebooks.
Quiz: Where do the candidates for county supervisor in District 1 stand on the issues that matter to you?Answer our six-question multiple-choice quiz and find out which candidates align with you on important issues before the 2025 special general election for county supervisor in District 1.
MORE STORIES FEATURING WORK BY THIS AUTHOR
Expert from Witness at the Border shares insights on tracking deportation flights and compares deportation efforts under Trump and Biden administrations.
An immigration expert analyzes the statistical impact of Trump's immigration policies, ICE funding increases and immigration data manipulation shaping public narratives.
What’s happening with Trump's mass deportations? Expert breaks down stalled efforts and future plansResource limits are currently blocking mass deportation efforts, but here's how Republicans plan to overcome those obstacles.
