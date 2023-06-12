As social media strategist, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for connecting and engaging with our social media audiences. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.