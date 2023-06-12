Give Now
Meet the Team

Lara McCaffrey

Social Media Strategist

As social media strategist, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for connecting and engaging with our social media audiences. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.

