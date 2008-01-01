FCC, Financial and Other Reports

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Reports

Mr. Leon Messenie

Director of Engineering and IT

KPBS-TV

5200 Campanile Drive

San Diego, CA 92182

Phone: 619-594-8146

Fax: 619-594-3812

DTV Consumer Education Quarterly Activity Report- First Quarter 2008 pt 1

DTV Consumer Education Quarterly Activity Report- First Quarter 2008 pt 2

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Second Quarter 2008- Analog

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Second Quarter 2008- Digital

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Second Quarter 2008- Amendment

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Third Quarter 2008- Analog

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Third Quarter 2008- Digital

