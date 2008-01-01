Give Now
FCC, Financial and Other Reports

Annual Financial Reports filed with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

KPBS FM and TV file an Annual Financial Report (AFR) with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in conformity with CPB requirements.

KPBS FM

KPBS TV

Diversity Policy Annual Report

2021 Diversity Policy Annual Report
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Reports

If you need assistance with the FCC Public Inspection Files, please contact:

Mr. Leon Messenie
Director of Engineering and IT
KPBS-TV
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182
Phone: 619-594-8146
Fax: 619-594-3812

Other FCC Reports:

FCC Station Profile and Public Inspection Files

Equal Employment Opportunity reports


Digital Television Consumer Education Quarterly Reports

DTV Consumer Education Quarterly Activity Report- First Quarter 2008 pt 1

DTV Consumer Education Quarterly Activity Report- First Quarter 2008 pt 2

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Second Quarter 2008- Analog

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Second Quarter 2008- Digital

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Second Quarter 2008- Amendment

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Third Quarter 2008- Analog

DTV Quarterly Activity Station Report- Third Quarter 2008- Digital

Miscellaneous

Local Content and Service Report 2021
Public Media Code of Integrity