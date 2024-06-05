Board and Executive Information
Board of Trustees
KPBS FM/TV ("KPBS") is engaged in the production, broadcast and distribution of content via public television, radio and the internet. KPBS TV and FM are licensed to the Board of Trustees of The California State University (the "CSU") for San Diego State University ("SDSU"). KQVO FM is licensed to the State of California on behalf of the University. KPBS is a department of San Diego State University, which is one of twenty-three campuses within the CSU system.
The CSU Board of Trustees is responsible for the oversight of all campuses of the California State University system. As a State University licensee, KPBS complies with Open Meeting Laws of California through the CSU Board of Trustees. A schedule of Meetings and other information is available at http://www.calstate.edu/BOT/
Community Advisory Board
The KPBS Community Advisory Board provides feedback, ideas and suggestions to station leadership on strategic priorities, programming, general organizational issues, or fundraising and outreach initiatives, as well as to serve as ambassadors for KPBS out in the community.
- Rick Brooks
- Julia Brown
- Don Epstein
- Inez Gonzalez Perezchica
- Nishma Held
- Carol & Dick Hertzberg
- Jim Kaplan
- Nanda Mehta
- Brittany Santos-Derieg (SDSU)
- Phyllis Schwartz
- Sandy Timmons
- Mel Vassiliadis
- Tatum Vittitoe (SDSU AS)
- Karin Winner
Executive Staff
- Dinesh Goundar, Chief Technology Officer | Contact
- Alex Kim, Chief Development Officer - 619-594-7822 | Contact
- Deanna Martin Mackey, General Manager | Contact
- Heather Milne Barger, Chief Marketing Officer - 619-594-4985 | Contact
- Tammy Schneider, Chief Financial Officer - 619-594-2633 | Contact
- Travis Tamasese, Chief of Staff | Contact
- Nancy Worlie, Chief Content Officer - 619-594-1746 | Contact