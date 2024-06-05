Board and Executive Information

Board of Trustees

KPBS FM/TV ("KPBS") is engaged in the production, broadcast and distribution of content via public television, radio and the internet. KPBS TV and FM are licensed to the Board of Trustees of The California State University (the "CSU") for San Diego State University ("SDSU"). KQVO FM is licensed to the State of California on behalf of the University. KPBS is a department of San Diego State University, which is one of twenty-three campuses within the CSU system.

The CSU Board of Trustees is responsible for the oversight of all campuses of the California State University system. As a State University licensee, KPBS complies with Open Meeting Laws of California through the CSU Board of Trustees. A schedule of Meetings and other information is available at http://www.calstate.edu/BOT/

Community Advisory Board

The KPBS Community Advisory Board provides feedback, ideas and suggestions to station leadership on strategic priorities, programming, general organizational issues, or fundraising and outreach initiatives, as well as to serve as ambassadors for KPBS out in the community.



Rick Brooks

Julia Brown

Don Epstein

Inez Gonzalez Perezchica

Nishma Held

Carol & Dick Hertzberg

Jim Kaplan

Nanda Mehta

Brittany Santos-Derieg (SDSU)

Phyllis Schwartz

Sandy Timmons

Mel Vassiliadis

Tatum Vittitoe (SDSU AS)

Karin Winner

Executive Staff