Deanna Martin Mackey is the general manager of KPBS. Mackey has been committed to equity for women and girls, particularly women of color, throughout her more than 30-year career in nonprofit management and executive leadership in media.

She previously served as president of the Public Television Major Market Group (PTMMG), a consortium of the 40 largest PBS member stations in the U.S. She focused her time on leadership/culture, revenue generation, audience development and digital on behalf of the group as well as national partnerships and system leadership activities.

Previously, Mackey worked for 25 years at KPBS, serving as COO in her final six years at the station. Prior to her earlier work with KPBS, Mackey was a writer and editor for several San Diego-based publications and spent her early years as a radio news writer.

In 2015, Mackey co-founded Public Media Women in Leadership, to provide mentorship/training for women in her industry and address issues of gender inequity in public media.

Mackey is also committed to public service. She is a troop leader for Girl Scouts San Diego and is vice-chair of the board of directors of Parks, California, an organization whose mission is to make California state parks and public lands welcoming, inclusive and climate resilient spaces to truly serve all Californians, particularly underserved communities. She also serves on the governance and nominating committee of inewsource, a San Diego based non-profit investigative newsroom.

Mackey received the Hera Heroine Leadership Award from Hera Hub, Outstanding Alumnus honor from SDSU’s Daily Aztec newspaper, named a YWCA Tribute to Women & Industry honoree for her work mentoring women at KPBS and the Girl Scouts, and was named one of five “Women who Move the City” by San Diego Magazine.

Mackey earned her Bachelor of Arts from San Diego State University with a double major in journalism and political science. She lives in San Diego and is married to Christopher Ingalls. She and her husband have five children between them, one granddaughter, and one lovely Lab.