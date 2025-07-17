KPBS Statement: Elimination of Federal Funding to Public Media

There’s no denying it is heartbreaking that after decades of outstanding public service by more than 1,000 public media stations in all corners of the United States, the federal investment in American communities has disappeared. KPBS and our fellow public media stations provide an essential service that helps our communities feel inspired, informed and connected. An investment in public media is an investment in the American people.

Federal funding represents $4.3 million of KPBS’ annual budget and provides critical seed money for our operational expenses, including paying our PBS and NPR membership dues. We have been preparing for this scenario and are fortunate to be in a strong financial position, but the loss of funding will negatively impact us and influence the plans we have for the future. For 65 years KPBS has been here for San Diego and we are taking steps to ensure we will be here for at least 65 more.