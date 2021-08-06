KPBS Midday Edition

Midday Edition uplifts voices in San Diego with fearless conversations about intriguing issues. Host, Jade Hindmon, cuts through the noise with questions that give listeners a deeper understanding of themselves, people and the community they live in. Guests share diverse perspectives from their expertise and lived experience. In a city and world that's rapidly changing, Jade’s interviews inspire, inform and make you think. Midday Edition is live Monday - Thursday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. and re-airs from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. You can also catch the show anytime on all podcast apps.

Share your feedback or show ideas by emailing the team at midday@kpbs.org or leave us a voicemail at 619-452-0228.