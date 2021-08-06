KPBS Midday Edition

Midday Edition uplifts voices in San Diego with fearless conversations about intriguing issues. Host, Jade Hindmon, cuts through the noise with questions that give listeners a deeper understanding of themselves, people and the community they live in. Guests share diverse perspectives from their expertise and lived experience. In a city and world that's rapidly changing, Jade’s interviews inspire, inform and make you think. Midday Edition is live Monday - Thursday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. and re-airs from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. You can also catch the show anytime on all podcast apps.
Share your feedback or show ideas by emailing the team at midday@kpbs.org or leave us a voicemail at 619-452-0228.
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San Diego's second annual Slow Fashion Day will highlight local designers and focus on the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Then, we preview the San Diego Asian Film Festival and other weekend arts events.
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With Election Day come and gone, we look at the results of some of the biggest local and statewide races and measures — and how it might reflect the broader, national picture.
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For Election Day, we check in with San Diego's Registrar of Voters about the 2026 midterms. Then, we talk about the Supreme Court's denial of the Justice Department's request to sideline thousands of ballots.
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KPBS and Voice of San Diego dug into campaign finance filings from different reporting agencies to get a sense of who is spending the most in San Diego County politics.
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This Halloween season, we hear about San Diego's lesser-known haunted sites — and people's fascination with the paranormal. Then, our film critics tackle political fears in this edition of Midday Movies. And finally, your weekend preview.
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The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is refusing a request from the Department of Justice to hand over private information on 1,709 voters. On Midday Edition Wednesday, we hear more about the ongoing dispute between the registrar and the DOJ over voter information, and what it means for the 2026 midterm election.
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We talk about why it seems that more candidates are avoiding media forums and debates, ahead of the midterm election.
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Labor leader and activist Dolores Huerta died Wednesday at 96 at her home in Bakersfield. We revisit our conversation with Huerta and reflect on her lifelong fight for social justice and change.
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San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joins Midday Edition to talk about his executive order to pause data center development, why he remains in support of the city's use of Flock Safety automated license plate readers and more.
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A new research center has opened at San Diego State University, dedicated to African history, culture and knowledge across the diaspora.
Share your Thoughts on Midday Edition
We’d love your feedback. Let us know your thoughts or questions about what you hear on Midday Edition. Also, let us know if there is something you’d like to hear more about. Leave us a voicemail at (619) 452-0228.
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