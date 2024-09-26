Adrian Villalobos is a technical producer and sound designer for KPBS. He currently is the lead sound designer for "Port of Entry" and assists with various other KPBS productions through audio editing, recording, and mixing. He also provides technical direction for local radio broadcasts like "Morning Edition" and "KPBS Midday Edition." With an education and background in audio engineering, Adrian has worked in various positions within the sound spectrum such as an audio technician for the San Diego Padres, board operator for Local Media San Diego, and live audio engineer for the City of San Diego. Adrian received his associate's degree from Southwestern College in recording arts and technology in Chula Vista and transferred to UC San Diego where he received his bachelor’s in interdisciplinary computing and the arts - music technology. In his free time, Adrian enjoys traveling, going to concerts, and exploring his hometown of San Diego