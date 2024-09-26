Rap Diego: An Audio Documentary uncovers the untold story of a significant music revolution in San Diego. It chronicles the underground rap movement that launched numerous artists into the spotlight and fostered a subculture that ultimately became mainstream and influential worldwide. This narrative unfolds in four acts, narrated by those who experienced it firsthand—producer Parker Edison; editor Chris Reyes; and cultural attaché J. Smith. Audiences will have the opportunity to hear early music and performances that have rarely, if ever, been heard by the public.
Rap Diego
Rap Diego: An Audio Documentary uncovers the untold story of a significant music revolution in San Diego. It chronicles the underground rap movement that launched numerous artists into the spotlight and fostered a subculture that ultimately became mainstream and influential worldwide. This narrative unfolds in four acts, narrated by those who experienced it firsthand—producer Parker Edison; editor Chris Reyes; and cultural attaché J. Smith. Audiences will have the opportunity to hear early music and performances that have rarely, if ever, been heard by the public.
Rap Diego Hosted by Parker Edison, Chris Reyes, and J. Smith
Episodes
“Rap Diego" is a four-part art history project that explores the origins and evolution of San Diego’s local rap scene over the past 40 years. Featuring a podcast, captivating short films by diverse directors and a digital exhibition with the San Diego History Center. Press play to explore the vibrant cultural heritage and potent moments within San Diego's rap scene.
Our first episode officially establishes the backdrop for our series by detailing the city's cultural landscape in the 1980s. Through the introduction of world famous DJ Gil, listeners get valuable insights derived from his personal encounters, particularly focusing on San Diego's inaugural rap record.#RapDiego #SDStory #MeridienArts #KPBS #SDHC
In this episode, we explore the intricate art of mixtapes and their profound impact on the local rap scene. The story is deepened with insightful interviews featuring prominent figures such as DJ Jam, South Bay's Legion Of Doom and the talented dancer Michael Gift, who was an integral member of the renowned group Vicious Beat Posse.#RapDiego #SDStory #MeridienArts #KPBS #SDHC
The Wanted List: Part 1 - The Loss
The Wanted List: Part 1 - The Loss

This compilation of clips spotlights topics that the dedicated writing staff wanted to incorporate into the 'Rap Diego' podcast series but couldn't due to time constraints. Subjects include battle rap and the San Diego sound. Filmed by Platform Collection.
The Wanted List: Part 2 - Battle Rap
The Wanted List: Part 2 - Battle Rap
The Wanted List: Part 3 - San Diego Sound
The Wanted List: Part 3 - San Diego Sound
Short Films
The writers of Rap Diego aimed to address a broad range of information but were limited by the subject's vastness. To supplement their work, they produced a series of visual materials. Each short film, directed by a different filmmaker, features a unique aesthetic and explores various topics.
Rap Threads
This film-short explores the intersection of rap, fashion and black art, serving as a companion piece to the 'Rap Diego' podcast season. This conversation between rapper Ramel J. Wallace and writer Parker Edison takes place in Brick Row, a historic area in National City, Ca. Directed by Jack King.
The Music Machines of the 90s
This video essay looks into the significance of beat machines in the 1990s, highlighting the pivotal role they played in our local rap scene. This companion piece to the ‘Rap Diego’ podcast season, offers a unique perspective on the historical and sonic impact of these machines. Produced by Jon Wesley Ewell.
Spotify Playlist
“Rap Diego” is a narrative that explores the legacy of rap music. This curated a Spotify playlist showcasing the diverse sounds of San Diego rap. This collection aims to highlight the genre's growth and evolution over the past 40 years. We hope you enjoy it.