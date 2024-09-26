Give Now
Rap Diego
Rap Diego Graphic of Podcast
Hosted by Katie Hyson

Rap Diego: An Audio Documentary uncovers the untold story of a significant music revolution in San Diego. It chronicles the underground rap movement that launched numerous artists into the spotlight and fostered a subculture that ultimately became mainstream and influential worldwide. This narrative unfolds in four acts, narrated by those who experienced it firsthand—producer Parker Edison; editor Chris Reyes; and cultural attaché J. Smith. Audiences will have the opportunity to hear early music and performances that have rarely, if ever, been heard by the public.

Rap Diego

Rap Diego: An Audio Documentary uncovers the untold story of a significant music revolution in San Diego. It chronicles the underground rap movement that launched numerous artists into the spotlight and fostered a subculture that ultimately became mainstream and influential worldwide. This narrative unfolds in four acts, narrated by those who experienced it firsthand—producer Parker Edison; editor Chris Reyes; and cultural attaché J. Smith. Audiences will have the opportunity to hear early music and performances that have rarely, if ever, been heard by the public.

  • Rap Diego: An Audio Documentary
    “Rap Diego" is a four-part art history project that explores the origins and evolution of San Diego’s local rap scene over the past 40 years. Featuring a podcast, captivating short films by diverse directors and a digital exhibition with the San Diego History Center. Press play to explore the vibrant cultural heritage and potent moments within San Diego's rap scene.
  • The 80's
    Our first episode officially establishes the backdrop for our series by detailing the city's cultural landscape in the 1980s. Through the introduction of world famous DJ Gil, listeners get valuable insights derived from his personal encounters, particularly focusing on San Diego's inaugural rap record.#RapDiego #SDStory #MeridienArts #KPBS #SDHC
  • Mixtaped
    In this episode, we explore the intricate art of mixtapes and their profound impact on the local rap scene. The story is deepened with insightful interviews featuring prominent figures such as DJ Jam, South Bay's Legion Of Doom and the talented dancer Michael Gift, who was an integral member of the renowned group Vicious Beat Posse.#RapDiego #SDStory #MeridienArts #KPBS #SDHC
The Wanted List: Part 1 - The Loss

This compilation of clips spotlights topics that the dedicated writing staff wanted to incorporate into the 'Rap Diego' podcast series but couldn’t due to time constraints. Subjects include battle rap and the San Diego sound. Filmed by Platform Collection.

The Wanted List: Part 2 - Battle Rap

This compilation of clips spotlights topics that the dedicated writing staff wanted to incorporate into the 'Rap Diego' podcast series but couldn’t due to time constraints. Subjects include battle rap and the San Diego sound. Filmed by Platform Collection.

The Wanted List: Part 3 - San Diego Sound

This compilation of clips spotlights topics that the dedicated writing staff wanted to incorporate into the 'Rap Diego' podcast series but couldn’t due to time constraints. Subjects include battle rap and the San Diego sound. Filmed by Platform Collection.

Short Films

The writers of Rap Diego aimed to address a broad range of information but were limited by the subject's vastness. To supplement their work, they produced a series of visual materials. Each short film, directed by a different filmmaker, features a unique aesthetic and explores various topics.

Rap Threads

This film-short explores the intersection of rap, fashion and black art, serving as a companion piece to the 'Rap Diego' podcast season. This conversation between rapper Ramel J. Wallace and writer Parker Edison takes place in Brick Row, a historic area in National City, Ca. Directed by Jack King.

The Music Machines of the 90s

This video essay looks into the significance of beat machines in the 1990s, highlighting the pivotal role they played in our local rap scene. This companion piece to the ‘Rap Diego’ podcast season, offers a unique perspective on the historical and sonic impact of these machines. Produced by Jon Wesley Ewell.

Spotify Playlist

“Rap Diego” is a narrative that explores the legacy of rap music. This curated a Spotify playlist showcasing the diverse sounds of San Diego rap. This collection aims to highlight the genre's growth and evolution over the past 40 years. We hope you enjoy it.

Rap Diego Podcast Team

Rap Diego Team

    • Photo of Parker Edison from Rap Diego Team Author

    • Parker Edison

      Host

    • Parker Edison is best known as project manager for Meridien Arts, a micro-label created to produce and present art driven events in the city. It’s core belief being that exposing San Diego city youth to art can change lives. In 2016 M.A. received the Peacemaker Award from the National Conflict Resolution Center for the Reclaiming the Community Music Project which included two albums and a series of independently produced film-shorts. Its newest endeavor, The Parker Edison Project is a KPBS podcast featuring insightful conversations about creativity and community.

    • Photo of Chris Reyes from Rap Diego Team Author

    • Chris Reyes

      Host

    • Chris Reyes is a multifaceted professional with over a decade of experience in the creative industry, encompassing roles as a rapper, producer, photographer, journalist, and filmmaker. He serves as the co-founder and Creative Director of PlatformCollection.com, a lifestyle brand renowned for its expertise in event production, online marketing, and brand development. Additionally, he is a production partner at The Happiness Of Pursuit Festival (THOPfest.net), further showcasing his commitment to fostering creative experiences.

    • Photo of J. Smith from Rap Diego Team Author

    • J. Smith

      Host

    • J. Smith, known professionally as 10-19 The Numberman, is a distinguished rap artist and musician. In 2021, he debuted new music with the trip-hop quartet 10-19 and the Numbermen, which has been characterized as "a psychedelic outfit dedicated to exploring the outer edges of traditional rap music, stretching and bending its boom-bap boundaries into a surreal blend of rhyme, rhythm, and melody." In addition to his musical endeavors, J. Smith is a highly regarded writer and journalist, contributing to notable platforms such as Bandcamp and NBC.com, among others.

    • Photo of Lisa Jane Morrisette from Rap Diego Team Author

    • Lisa Jane Morrisette

      Director of Audio Programming & Operations

    • As KPBS Director of Audio Programming and Operations, Lisa Jane Morrisette is responsible for the 24-hour operations and programming of KPBS Radio's three channels, oversees the podcast platform, and the KPBS Radio Reading Service. Lisa Jane is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois with a bachelor of arts in radio and television. She began in public broadcasting as a student volunteer, and has been proud to serve in many roles in her career. Lisa Jane was the former Radio Operations Manager at WSIU in Carbondale, Illinois. Lisa Jane was the recognizable voice of WSIU, and produced numerous projects in a wide range of music genres, including 'Celtic Connections with Bryan Kelso Crow' a syndicated Celtic music program distributed on PRX.

    • Photo of Adrian Villalobos from Rap Diego Team Author

    • Adrian Villalobos

      Technical Producer /Sound Designer

    • Adrian Villalobos is a technical producer and sound designer for KPBS. He currently is the lead sound designer for "Port of Entry" and assists with various other KPBS productions through audio editing, recording, and mixing. He also provides technical direction for local radio broadcasts like "Morning Edition" and "KPBS Midday Edition." With an education and background in audio engineering, Adrian has worked in various positions within the sound spectrum such as an audio technician for the San Diego Padres, board operator for Local Media San Diego, and live audio engineer for the City of San Diego. Adrian received his associate's degree from Southwestern College in recording arts and technology in Chula Vista and transferred to UC San Diego where he received his bachelor’s in interdisciplinary computing and the arts - music technology. In his free time, Adrian enjoys traveling, going to concerts, and exploring his hometown of San Diego

    • Photo of Rebecca Chacon from Rap Diego Team Author

    • Rebecca Chacon

      Audio Operations Assistant

    • Rebecca Chacon joined KPBS in 2017. She assists in Radio Operations as well as production work for local radio broadcasts like KPBS Roundtable, KPBS Midday Edition and All Things Considered. Rebecca is a graduate of San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in television, film, and new media — with an emphasis in critical studies.

    • Photo of Julio Ortiz from Rap Diego Team Author

    • Julio Ortiz

      Podcast Platform Coordinator

    • Julio C. Ortiz-Franco is a filmmaker, writer, producer from the Tijuana/San Diego borderlands. He is currently Producer/Editor for the podcast “Port of Entry” at KPBS Public Station, where he also coordinates it's growing podcast platform. He holds a Philosophy Degree form U.C. Berkeley. He loves free food.

Podcast Featured promo

