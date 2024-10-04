Give Now
Rap Diego Graphic of Podcast
Rap Diego

Chicano Ingredients

 October 4, 2024 at 9:20 AM PDT
In our third episode, the podcast digs into the rich history of Chicano rap, featuring an insightful discussion with Wise from the G-Funk Junkies podcast. Additionally, Chris Reyes conducts an exclusive interview with the talented rapper, Lil Uno, providing listeners with a unique perspective on his artistry. Plus, writer Jay Smith offers valuable insights on the profound impact of Gangster Ern.

