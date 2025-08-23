Give Now
KPBS San Diego Book Festival

Let’s bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing great books! The inaugural KPBS San Diego Book Festival on the University of San Diego campus is a free event for book lovers of all ages. Attendees will enjoy panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including independent booksellers, and more.

Presented by

Saturday, August 23, 2025

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Let's bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing great books! The inaugural KPBS San Diego Book Festival on the University of San Diego campus is a free event for book lovers of all ages. Attendees will enjoy panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including independent booksellers, and more.

Check back for more information as the event approaches, and follow us:

Get Involved!

KPBS Festival Sponsor
Sponsor
Share your organization with book lovers and storytellers from across our region.
Support the Festival
Book Festival - Volunteer
Volunteer
It takes a village! Help us make the festival a success.
Join the Team
Author photo of person on podium giving a speech
Participate as an Author
Inquire about author opportunities at the 2025 festival.
Showcase Your Work
Share Your Library Story
Share Your Library Story
For many of us, our love of stories began in a library. Now it’s your turn to tell us your personal library story.
Tell Your Story

Frequently Asked Questions

The KPBS San Diego Book Festival will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the University of San Diego campus. The event is rain or shine.