KPBS San Diego Book Festival
Let’s bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing great books! The inaugural KPBS San Diego Book Festival on the University of San Diego campus is a free event for book lovers of all ages. Attendees will enjoy panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including independent booksellers, and more.
Presented by
Saturday, August 23, 2025
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Get Involved!
Sponsors
Many thanks to our 2025 Festival Sponsors and Partners!
Frequently Asked Questions
The KPBS San Diego Book Festival will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the University of San Diego campus. The event is rain or shine.
This is the inaugural KPBS San Diego Book Festival, presented by the University of San Diego. It is a free event for book lovers of all ages. Attendees will enjoy panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including independent booksellers, and more.
General admission is free. Registration is strongly encouraged. Select panels will have a small fee. The Entertainment Stage and Kids’ Stage are free with open seating and are on a first come first serve basis.
Parking on the USD campus is complimentary for the San Diego Book Festival. Trams will be available from designated parking lots.
Share your organization with book lovers and storytellers from across our region. Complete this form to explore partnership opportunities for the 2025 Festival.
It takes a village! Help us make the festival a success. Please complete this form to volunteer for the 2025 Festival.