Meet the Team
KPBS staff list. Sorted by first name.
A-F
G-O
P-Z
Alan Lilienthal
Co-host, Port of Entry
Alex Kim
Associate General Manager, Development and Grants
Alexandra Bacaj
Digital Marketing Producer
Alexander Nguyen
Multimedia Producer, North County
Alexandra Rangel
Freelance Reporter
Alison St John
Reporter
Amita Sharma
Investigative Reporter
Andrew Bowen
Metro Reporter
Andrew Bracken
Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Anica Colbert
Gloria Penner Fellow & Assistant Producer
Bennett Lacy
Producer
Beth Accomando
Arts & Culture Reporter
Brooke Ruth
Senior Producer, Radio News
Bruce Rogow
Associate General Manager, Operations and Technology
Caitlin Bergin
Major Gifts & Operations Manager
Carla Conner
Special Events Coordinator
Cheryl Inokon
Major Gifts Officer
Christopher Maue
Video Journalist
Claire Trageser
Investigative Reporter
Claudine Casillas
Special Event & Communications Manager
David Washburn
Interim News Director
Deb Welsh
Morning Edition News Anchor
Debbie Cruz
News Anchor
Dianna Gonzalez
Development Coordinator
Elma González Lima Brandão
KPBS Digital Editor
Elmer Jacobo
Campaign and Development Coordinator
Emily Jankowski
Technical Producer & Sound Designer
Emilyn Mohebbi
KPBS Midday Edition Producer
Eric Smith
Corporate Development Account Executive
Erik Anderson
Environment Reporter
Geri Tovar
Corporate Development Account Executive
Gina Diamante
News Editor
Guillermo Sevilla
Video Journalist
Gustavo Solis
Investigative Border Reporter
Harrison Patiño
Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Heather Milne Barger
Director of Communications
Jacob Aere
Speak City Heights Reporter
Jade Hindmon
KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Jared Blakeley
Major Gifts Director
Jennifer Robinson
Web Producer
Jill Linder
Television Programming Manager
Jim Bunner
Senior Producer
Jim Tinsky
Director of Digital
John Carroll
General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
John Decker
Interim Associate General Manager, Content
Julia Dixon Evans
Arts Calendar Editor and Producer
Katy Stegall
Investigative Research Assistant
Ken Kramer
Creator/Producer/Host of "Ken Kramer's About San Diego"
Kirk Bowman
Business Systems and Analytics Manager
Kitty Alvarado
General Assignment Reporter
Kurt Kohnen
Lara McCaffrey
Web Producer
Leon Messenie
Director of Engineering
Leslie Gonzalez
Web Producer
Linda Ball
Grants & Engagement manager
Linda Rosa
Lisa Helmke
Corporate Development Account Executive
Lisa Jane Morrisette
Operations Manager
Luis Estrada
On-Air Fundraising Manager
Lynn Walsh
Freelance Reporter
Matt Hoffman
Health Reporter
Matthew Bowler
Video Journalist
Maureen Cavanaugh
KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Maya Trabulsi
KPBS Evening Edition Anchor
Megan Burke
Senior Producer
Melissa Mae
Freelance Reporter
M.G. Perez
Education Reporter
Michael Wayne
CMS Project Manager
Mike Damron
Video Journalist
Milan Gagnon
Web Producer
Nancy Worlie
Interim General Manager
Natalie Dudas-Thomas
Social Media Strategist
Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez
Co-host, Port of Entry
Nicholas McVicker
Video Journalist
Niru Ramachandran
Producers Club Specialist
Rebecca Romani
Guest Blogger
Roland Lizarondo
Skot Norton
Technology Manager
Steve Walsh
Military and Veterans Reporter
Tania Thorne
North County Reporter
Terry Woods
Corporate Development Sales Manager
Thomas Fudge
Science and Technology Reporter
Tom Karlo
General Manager Emeritus
Trisha Richter
Director of Grants and Engagement
Valerie Bradley
Development Events Coordinator
Vince Petronzio
Associate General Manager, Business & Financial Affairs