Meet the Team

Search Query
Show Search
News
Local
National
International
Noticias en español
Investigations
North County
South Bay
All News Sections
Local
National
International
Noticias en español
Investigations
North County
South Bay
All News Sections
Featured Projects
America 250
Border Brief
Comic-Con 2026
Data Visualization Projects
FIFA Men's World Cup 2026
KPBS Families
One Small Step
Price of San Diego
Public Matters
San Diego Book Festival
America 250
Border Brief
Comic-Con 2026
Data Visualization Projects
FIFA Men's World Cup 2026
KPBS Families
One Small Step
Price of San Diego
Public Matters
San Diego Book Festival
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture Stories
Arts Calendar
Black Arts & Culture
Museum A Month
One Book, One San Diego
Weekend Arts Preview
Soccer a la Frontera
Cinema Junkie
The Finest Podcast
Freeway Exit Podcast
The Parker Edison Project Podcast
Port of Entry Podcast
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly Podcast
Voices del Valle Podcast
Arts & Culture Stories
Arts Calendar
Black Arts & Culture
Museum A Month
One Book, One San Diego
Weekend Arts Preview
Soccer a la Frontera
Cinema Junkie
The Finest Podcast
Freeway Exit Podcast
The Parker Edison Project Podcast
Port of Entry Podcast
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly Podcast
Voices del Valle Podcast
TV & Radio
Watch Live
Stream KPBS+
Watch KPBS On-Demand
KPBS Evening Edition
KPBS Midday Edition
KPBS News: This Week
KPBS Roundtable
Kids TV
Podcasts
Radio Reading Service
Radio Shows
Radio 89.5 Schedule
TV Highlights
TV Schedules
TV Shows
Classical San Diego Schedule
Production Services
Watch Live
Stream KPBS+
Watch KPBS On-Demand
KPBS Evening Edition
KPBS Midday Edition
KPBS News: This Week
KPBS Roundtable
Kids TV
Podcasts
Radio Reading Service
Radio Shows
Radio 89.5 Schedule
TV Highlights
TV Schedules
TV Shows
Classical San Diego Schedule
Production Services
Podcasts
One of Their Own
Voices del Valle
ScreenTime
The Finest
Rap Diego
Free Jane
Stripper Energy
San Diego News Now
KPBS Midday Edition
Freeway Exit
KPBS Roundtable
Cinema Junkie
KPBS Investigates
Port of Entry
The Parker Edison Project
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly
San Diego Conversations
The KPBS Summer Music Series
Rad Scientist
My First Day
Device
One of Their Own
Voices del Valle
ScreenTime
The Finest
Rap Diego
Free Jane
Stripper Energy
San Diego News Now
KPBS Midday Edition
Freeway Exit
KPBS Roundtable
Cinema Junkie
KPBS Investigates
Port of Entry
The Parker Edison Project
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly
San Diego Conversations
The KPBS Summer Music Series
Rad Scientist
My First Day
Device
Support KPBS
Federal Funding Update
Membership Information
NPR+
KPBS Passport
Producers Club
Major Giving
Vehicle Donation
The Gratitude Collective
Planned Giving
Giving Property
Corporate Support
Other Ways to Give
Federal Funding Update
Membership Information
NPR+
KPBS Passport
Producers Club
Major Giving
Vehicle Donation
The Gratitude Collective
Planned Giving
Giving Property
Corporate Support
Other Ways to Give
Events
Events Calendar
Submit an Event
KPBS Rentals
Events Calendar
Submit an Event
KPBS Rentals
Help
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KPBS Radio
Full Schedule
On Air
Now Playing
Classical San Diego
Watch Live
All Streams
News
Local
National
International
Noticias en español
Investigations
North County
South Bay
All News Sections
Local
National
International
Noticias en español
Investigations
North County
South Bay
All News Sections
Featured Projects
America 250
Border Brief
Comic-Con 2026
Data Visualization Projects
FIFA Men's World Cup 2026
KPBS Families
One Small Step
Price of San Diego
Public Matters
San Diego Book Festival
America 250
Border Brief
Comic-Con 2026
Data Visualization Projects
FIFA Men's World Cup 2026
KPBS Families
One Small Step
Price of San Diego
Public Matters
San Diego Book Festival
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture Stories
Arts Calendar
Black Arts & Culture
Museum A Month
One Book, One San Diego
Weekend Arts Preview
Soccer a la Frontera
Cinema Junkie
The Finest Podcast
Freeway Exit Podcast
The Parker Edison Project Podcast
Port of Entry Podcast
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly Podcast
Voices del Valle Podcast
Arts & Culture Stories
Arts Calendar
Black Arts & Culture
Museum A Month
One Book, One San Diego
Weekend Arts Preview
Soccer a la Frontera
Cinema Junkie
The Finest Podcast
Freeway Exit Podcast
The Parker Edison Project Podcast
Port of Entry Podcast
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly Podcast
Voices del Valle Podcast
TV & Radio
Watch Live
Stream KPBS+
Watch KPBS On-Demand
KPBS Evening Edition
KPBS Midday Edition
KPBS News: This Week
KPBS Roundtable
Kids TV
Podcasts
Radio Reading Service
Radio Shows
Radio 89.5 Schedule
TV Highlights
TV Schedules
TV Shows
Classical San Diego Schedule
Production Services
Watch Live
Stream KPBS+
Watch KPBS On-Demand
KPBS Evening Edition
KPBS Midday Edition
KPBS News: This Week
KPBS Roundtable
Kids TV
Podcasts
Radio Reading Service
Radio Shows
Radio 89.5 Schedule
TV Highlights
TV Schedules
TV Shows
Classical San Diego Schedule
Production Services
Podcasts
One of Their Own
Voices del Valle
ScreenTime
The Finest
Rap Diego
Free Jane
Stripper Energy
San Diego News Now
KPBS Midday Edition
Freeway Exit
KPBS Roundtable
Cinema Junkie
KPBS Investigates
Port of Entry
The Parker Edison Project
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly
San Diego Conversations
The KPBS Summer Music Series
Rad Scientist
My First Day
Device
One of Their Own
Voices del Valle
ScreenTime
The Finest
Rap Diego
Free Jane
Stripper Energy
San Diego News Now
KPBS Midday Edition
Freeway Exit
KPBS Roundtable
Cinema Junkie
KPBS Investigates
Port of Entry
The Parker Edison Project
Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly
San Diego Conversations
The KPBS Summer Music Series
Rad Scientist
My First Day
Device
Support KPBS
Federal Funding Update
Membership Information
NPR+
KPBS Passport
Producers Club
Major Giving
Vehicle Donation
The Gratitude Collective
Planned Giving
Giving Property
Corporate Support
Other Ways to Give
Federal Funding Update
Membership Information
NPR+
KPBS Passport
Producers Club
Major Giving
Vehicle Donation
The Gratitude Collective
Planned Giving
Giving Property
Corporate Support
Other Ways to Give
Events
Events Calendar
Submit an Event
KPBS Rentals
Events Calendar
Submit an Event
KPBS Rentals
Help
Meet the Team
KPBS staff list. Sorted by first name.
A-F
G-O
P-Z
Adrian Villalobos
Technical Producer / Sound Designer
Alan Lilienthal
Host, Port of Entry
Alex Kim
Chief Revenue Officer
Alexandra Bacaj
Digital Marketing Producer
Alexander Nguyen
Multimedia Producer, North County
Andrew Bowen
Metro Reporter
Andrew Bracken
Producer/Host, KPBS Roundtable
Andrew Dyer
Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Anthony Wallace
Producer, The Finest
Antonio Faustino Jr
Conference Manager
Ashley Carbonell
Donor Engagement Manager
Ashley Rusch
Producer
Audy McAfee
Arts & Culture Reporter
Ben Redlawsk
Media Production Specialist
Bennett Lacy
Producer
Beth Accomando
Arts & Culture Reporter
Brandon Truffa
Media Production Specialist
Brenda Jones
Planned Giving Program Manager
Brenden Tuccinardi
Web Producer
Brooke Ruth
Senior Producer of Audio News
Carla Conner
Event Specialist
Carlos Castillo
Video Journalist
Carly Kay
Science and Technology Reporter
Carolyne Corelis
Video Journalist
Charlotte Radulovich
Video Journalist
Chrissy Nguyen
Arts & Culture Editor
Christopher Maue
Broadcast Director and Lighting Designer
Claudine Casillas
Special Event & Communications Manager
Daniel Cardenas
Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
David Jones
Producer
David Washburn
Investigative/Enterprise Editor
Deanna Martin Mackey
General Manager
Debbie Cruz
All Things Considered News Anchor
Dinesh Goundar
Chief Technology Officer
Elaine Alfaro
East County Reporter
Elma González Lima Brandão
KPBS Digital Editor
Emily Wenk
Mid-Level Development Officer
Emmy Burrus
Gloria Penner Fellow
Eric Smith
Corporate Development Account Executive
Gina Diamante
News Editor
Guillermo Sevilla
Video Journalist
Gustavo Solis
Investigative Border Reporter
Heather Milne Barger
Chief Marketing Officer
Heidi de Marco
Health Reporter
Jacob Aere
General Assignment Reporter
Jade Hindmon
KPBS Midday Edition Host
Jake Gotta
Social Media Host and Reporter
Jared Blakeley
Major Gifts Director
Jennifer Robinson
Web Producer
Jill Linder
Director of Video Programming & Operations
John Carroll
General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Julia Dixon Evans
Arts & Culture Reporter and Host, The Finest
Julianna Domingo
Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Julio C. Ortiz-Franco
Producer, Port of Entry
Kaitlin Hahn
Development Coordinator
Katie Anastas
Education Reporter
Katie Hyson
Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Ken Kramer
Creator/Producer/Host of "Ken Kramer's About San Diego"
Kevin Trevellyan
Public Matters Reporter
Keyla Parra Gamiño
Newsroom Student Assistant
Kimberly Swain
Senior Producer of Video News
Kori Suzuki
South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter
Lara McCaffrey
Social Media Strategist
Lawrence K. Jackson
Producer/Host, San Diego News Now
Leslie Gonzalez
Web Producer
Linda Davis
Digital Fellowship Project Coordinator
Lisa Jane Morrisette
Director of Audio Programming & Operations
Margaux Dinerman
Major Gift Officer
Marielena Castellanos
South Bay Engagement Producer
Matthew Bowler
Video Journalist
Maxim Gantman
Audience and Member Services Supervisor
Maya Trabulsi
KPBS Evening Edition Anchor
Megan Burke
News Editor
Melissa Mae
Freelance Reporter
Mike Damron
Video Journalist
Nancy Worlie
Chief Content Officer
Natalie Dudas-Thomas
Social Media Manager
Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez
Host, Port of Entry and Spanish Web Producer
Niru Ramachandran
Producers Club Specialist
Paola Hernández-Jiao
Public Matters Community Engagement Manager
Paula A. Womack
Newsroom Office Manager
Quinn Owen
Public Matters Editor
Rebecca Chacon
Radio/Audio Operations & Studio Coordinator
Riley Arthur
Web Producer
Robert Harper
Director of Information Technology
Scott Rodd
Investigative Reporter
Sean Kurth
Director of Membership
Tammy Murga
Environment Reporter
Terry Woods
Corporate Development Sales Manager
Thomas Fudge
Science and Technology Reporter
Tom Meksto
Account Executive
Tom Karlo
General Manager Emeritus
Travis Tamasese
Chief of Staff
Trisha Richter
Director of Grants and Engagement
Vince Petronzio
Chief Financial Officer; Associate General Manager, Business & Financial Affairs
Vinnee Tong
Interim News Director