Quinn OwenSupervising Audio Producer
Quinn Owen has more than a decade of experience in news gathering, live production and reporting.
He began his broadcast journalism career with KPBS in 2013 as a part-time assistant. Moving to Washington, D.C. in 2017, Quinn joined ABC News, rising through the ranks to become a reporter/producer. As a member of the ABC News Justice and Homeland Security team, he covered a wide range of law and policy issues from national immigration enforcement to the federal criminal trials stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
As the supervising audio producer, Quinn oversees San Diego’s broadcasts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered on KPBS 89.5 FM.
