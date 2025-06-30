Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Border & Immigration

Hundreds of veterans volunteer to attend asylum hearings with Afghans

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published June 30, 2025 at 6:16 PM PDT
The sign at the entrance to the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility is pictured in San Diego, June 22, 2018.
Katie Schoolov
/
KPBS
The sign at the entrance to the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility is pictured in San Diego, June 22, 2018.

In the last week, more than 200 veterans have volunteered to attend immigration hearings with Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan, according to Kyleanne Hunter, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

IAVA and nonprofit #AfghanEvac partnered on the Battle Buddies initiative after the June 12 arrest of Sayed Naser, a former Afghan interpreter, after his San Diego asylum hearing.

"This isn't political," Hunter said at a Monday news conference. "This is personal. For many of us, these are people that we served with."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles arrest foreign nationals on Feb. 7, 2017.
Border & Immigration
Afghan refugee detained by ICE at San Diego hearing faces deportation
Andrew Dyer

About 200,000 Afghans relocated to the U.S. after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021, according to #AfghanEvac, a nonprofit that helps resettle Afghans.

Naser and his brother fled Afghanistan in 2023 after the Taliban killed another one of his brothers at a family wedding, according to his asylum request papers. He arrived in the United States in 2024, crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry via the CBP One app.

Two months ago, Naser's brother was granted asylum — with the same story and documentation Naser provided, said his attorney, Brian McGoldrick.

But on Thursday, an immigration judge dismissed Naser's asylum case, placing him in "expedited removal" status. His attorney said Naser will have a "credible fear" interview with an asylum agent to determine whether he can re-apply for asylum.

If the agent determines his fear isn't credible, Naser can be deported. McGoldrick said they'd appeal a negative decision.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The interview hasn't been scheduled, McGoldrick said Monday.

Naser's case has galvanized a community that came together in 2021 to help get former U.S. allies in Afghanistan out of the country.

Shawn VanDiver, the San Diego Navy veteran who co-founded #AfghanEvac, said all the Afghans who came to the U.S. since 2021 were vetted and approved to come.

"(The Department of Homeland Security) has said Sayed was not vetted, DHS has said that there's no evidence that Sayed served alongside our country," VanDiver said Monday. "Both of those things are lies — knowable lies. They know that they're not telling the truth."

Employment and contracting records seen by KPBS indicate Naser and his brothers did work with the U.S. military during the occupation.

KPBS sent DHS a list of questions about the case on Friday. The agency has not replied.

Tags

Border & Immigration LawImmigration
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News