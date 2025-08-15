Governor Newsom moves forward with redistricting effort

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, August 15th >>>>

Governor Gavin Newsom is moving forward with his redistricting efforts for California

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

THE MIDWAY RISING PROJECT HAS HOPES OF UPLIFTING THE REGION’S LOCAL ECONOMY

THE 3.9 BILLION DOLLAR PROJECT WILL REPLACE SAN DIEGO’S SPORTS ARENA SITE AND IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A FINANCIAL IMPACT SIMILAR TO THAT OF COMIC-CON

ACCORDING TO THE SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE, IN TOTAL ITS PROJECTED TO PRODUCE 178 MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW SPENDING PER YEAR?

THE PROJECT IS CURRENTLY IN THE LAST LEG OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW PROCESS AND IS HOPING TO FINALIZE A LEASE WITH THE CITY BY END OF THIS YEAR

IT COULD TAKE UP TO FOURTEEN YEARS UNTIL ITS COMPLETED

A GRADUAL COOLING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS ACROSS PARTS OF THE COUNTY WITH TEMPS DROPPING ANYWHERE FROM 8 TO 12 DEGREES BELOW AVERAGE

WEATHER ASIDE THOUGH, THE PADRES ARE COMING IN HOT AND RADIATING HEAT AT THE PERFECT TIME

THEY STAND ALONE AT FIRST PLACE IN THE NL WEST DIVISION, AFTER TOPPLING THE GIANTS ELEVEN TO ONE ON WEDNESDAY

THEY NOW HOLD A ONE GAME LEAD OVER THE DODGERS AS THEY FACE EACH OTHER IN A VERY TIMELY WEEKEND SERIES

WITH A GAME TODAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IN LOS ANGELES, AND THE NL WEST UP FOR GRABS, IT SHOULD BE A PASSIONATE SERIES TO SAY THE LEAST

THIS SUNDAY IS NATIONAL THRIFT STORE DAY, A DAY TO CELEBRATE THE ACT OF THRIFTING

BENEFITS INCLUDE REDUCED COST, PUSHING BACK AGAINST OVERCONSUMPTION, LESS STRESS ON OUR ENVIRONMENT AND OF COURSE- UNIQUE VINTAGE FINDS

MANY NATIONAL THRIFT STORES LIKE GOODWILL AND SALVATION ARMY ARE RUNNING PROMOTIONS WITH SPECIAL DISCOUNTS AND GIVEAWAYS

AS WELL AS SOME SMALLER STORES, LIKE HOME START’S THRIFT BOUTIQUE IN NORMAL HEIGHTS THAT WILL BE HOSTING A WEEKEND-LONG CELEBRATION WITH EACH PURCHASE SUPPORTING THEIR MATERNITY HOUSING PROGRAM FOR AT-RISK FAMILIES

SHOPPING ASIDE IT CAN ALSO BE A GREAT TIME TO TAKE A MOMENT, GRAB SOME OF THOSE GENTLY USED ITEMS YOU KNOW YOU HAVEN’T WORN IN YEARS, AND DONATE THEM

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

A DECISION TO REDRAW CALIFORNIA’S CONGRESSIONAL MAPS MAY FALL TO THE STATE’S VOTERS IN NOVEMBER. GAVIN NEWSOM ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY PLANS TO HELP WIN FIVE ADDITIONAL SEATS FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2026. REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THE MOVE IS A DIRECT RESPONSE TO A SIMILAR REPUBLICAN-LED EFFORT IN TEXAS BACKED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP.

REDISTRICT 3 (ja) 1:10

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced PLANS FOR a Nov. 4 special election ALONGSIDE OTHER DEMOCRATIC LEADERS in Los Angeles.

“We are asking the voters for their consent to do midterm redistricting in 2026, 2028 and 2030 for the congressional maps.”

Republican STATE ASSEMBLY MEMBER CARL DEMAIO CALLED THE MOVE UNCONSTITUTIONAL .

“We fully expect to square off with him in court.”

Californians authorized the creation of the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission in 2008. Southwestern College political science professor Phil Saenz, says the special election would be a really interesting test for democrats.

“... to see whether they can convince enough voters first of all to turn out and also to vote what they previously had voted in favor of, and that is having citizens redraw the boundaries."

California lawmakers are expected to vote next week on new maps and declaring the special election.

The Assembly Republican Caucus estimates the special election would cost taxpayers more than 235 million dollars. JA KPBS News.

THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL IS MOVING AHEAD WITH TWO HOMELESS-RELATED PROPOSALS.

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN SAYS THE PROPOSALS WOULD EXPAND THE CITY’S BAN ON CAMPING OUTDOORS OR SLEEPING IN VEHICLES OVERNIGHT.

===

ENCHOMELESS 1(an) TRT: 0:46 SOQ

The first proposal struck the words “at night” from the city’s ordinance banning camping on private property to cover daytime camping.

The other proposal expands the city’s ban on sleeping in cars from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Previously, the ban was in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Not everyone was on board. Resident Beth Whitaker was among those opposed.

“These proposals may look good on paper, sound impressive on the morning news, and offer ego stroking soundbites, but they do nothing to address the root causes of homelessness, economic inequity and hardship, or community safety.”

The proposals were put forth by Councilmember Jim O’Hara.

He said they were meant to help deputies better enforce ordinances that are already on the books.

Staff will now draft the ordinance and bring it back to the council for approval at a later date. AN/KPBS

AFTER ALMOST NINE MONTHS AWAY, THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER CARL VINSON RETURNED TO SAN DIEGO YESTERDAY

THE CARRIER LEFT PORT IN NOVEMBER AND THIS SPRING, ITS DEPLOYMENT WAS EXTENDED. THE SHIP WENT TO THE MIDDLE EAST WHERE IT SUPPORTED OPERATIONS AGAINST HOUTHI (HOOTHY) REBELS IN YEMEN.

JASMINE BENEVENTE’S (BEN-UH-VENTI) HUSBAND IS A SAILOR ON THE CARL VINSON. THE COUPLE WELCOMED THEIR SEVENTH CHILD WHILE HE WAS AWAY.

VINSON 2A TRT :11

TO BE HONEST, THIS THIS DEPLOYMENT, I WOULD CONSTANTLY WATCH THE NEWS, BUT JUST IMMEDIATELY PRAY, PRAY, PRAY, PRAY AND JUST TRY NOT TO WORRY ABOUT IT.

TWO OTHER SHIPS FROM THE VINSON’S BATTLE GROUP ALSO HAD HOMECOMINGS THIS WEEK. THE CRUISER USS PRINCETON AND DESTROYER USS STERETT BOTH RETURNED WEDNESDAY.########## HEARTPLAY

NEXT WEEK, LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE WILL UNVEIL ITS LATEST WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL, THE HEART. ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO TAKES US BEHIND THE SCENES TO DISCOVER HOW A PLAY ABOUT A HUMAN HEART CAME TO LIFE.

HEARTPLAY (ba) 4:10 SOQ

=============

Human organs aren’t usually the leading character in a play, making La Jolla Playhouse’s The Heart the exception that proves the rule.

CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY Yes. This is a world premiere musical, which takes place during 24 hours in the life of a heart.

Christopher Ashley is the artistic director at La Jolla Playhouse. He’s been guiding The Heart through its long evolution.

CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY The two composers, Ian and Anne Eisendrath, and I started out about a decade ago working on a musical about a h eart transplant based on different source material.

But composer Ian Eisendrath says the focus was all wrong.

IAN EISENDRATH Because the story began with a heart recipient waking up from surgery. But that is the other end of the journey. We realized we were really missing the real conflict that leads to the resolution of a heart beating in somebody else's body who would have otherwise not lasted very long on this Earth.

That’s when book writer Kate Kerigan suggested a French novel called Mend the Living.

CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY And this is a beautiful, warm, deep, extraordinary, moody, electric story about 24 Hours in Life of Heart.

IAN EISENDRATH And we realized, oh, my gosh, this book ends exactly where our other show started. And because this show It has so many more perspectives. It's basically anybody that has agency with the heart, from the parents to all the medical team that are so invested in not only this person's life and continuing this person's life somehow. They have all these people around the world that need these organs. And it's a pretty crazy roller coaster relay race.

CLIP song

CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY But definitely, it's got a time clock on it. We have to get this transplant accomplished in a given amount of time. So the pressure on the parents to decide whether or not to donate their son's organs, really moments after they discover that he's in a coma. The whole thing is under the pressure of that clock, which is great for a musical. It really organizes the time in a beautiful, beautiful way.

The human heart also provides the play with its musical pulse, says composer Anne Eisendrath.

ANNE EISENDRATH We started in on the project, and I was like, well, what if we use electronic music to tell this story? A heartbeat is a kick drum in a way. It's that four on the floor, 120 BPM right inside of us.

CLIP Most people's heart rate is 65 or 70, but yours is 60.And this beat is 120 BPM. Double your heart rate.

And the heart is central to our culture, says Ashley.

CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY It's hard to talk about it without making a metaphor or a simile about, let's put more heart into it as in rehearsal. But there's also something about the idea of when someone's been injured, the generosity of donating your organs so other people can have further and better lives.

Which Anne says makes the show feel timely.

ANNE EISENDRATH I think it's a time when people are feeling really helpless right now with what's going on in the world. And I think one of the messages of this story is that everybody can make a positive difference. On a small level, it's telling the story of a greater story of how we all make a difference, and we all keep everybody going and life moving ahead.

Again Christopher Ashley.

CHRISTOPHER ASHLEY It's a great moment to tell a story about taking care of each other. I think it's such a divided time to tell a story about how we're all interconnected and in which we all have responsibilities to care for each other feels... It's a satisfying story to tell right this minute.

Ashley and his team are racing their own clock to make final tweaks before The Heart makes its world premiere next week.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

Coming up.... We'll have that story and more, just after the break.

TAG: THE HEART MAKES ITS WORLD PREMIERE ON TUESDAY AT LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE.

