Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Midday Edition

We want to hear from you: What’s your New Year’s resolution?

By Ashley Rusch / Producer,  Riley Arthur / Web Producer
Published December 2, 2025 at 3:30 PM PST
Navy veteran Paula Fluellen works out at Invictus Fitness in San Diego as part of the VA's Summer Sports Clinic.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Navy veteran Paula Fluellen works out at Invictus Fitness in San Diego as part of the VA's Summer Sports Clinic in this updated photo.

The holidays are a time of gratitude, reflection and renewal. For many, that includes setting a New Year’s resolution: a big goal to transform your life come Jan. 1.

However, the pressure to set a New Year’s resolution and commit to it can be daunting. Oftentimes, we give up on them within the month. The failure to keep a resolution can even be part of the fun.

We want to hear from you: What’s your New Year’s resolution for 2026? How do you feel about New Year’s resolutions in general? How do you maintain your motivation beyond the start of the year? What has been the most meaningful or life-altering resolution you’ve committed to?

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Enter your answer below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name and the neighborhood you’re calling from. Leave your contact information if you’re interested in participating in our conversation about New Year’s resolutions.

KPBS Midday Edition
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Rusch
Riley Arthur
Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.
See stories by Riley Arthur

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News