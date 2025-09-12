Give Now
Meet the Team
Image of woman with eyeglasses smiling at camera

Riley Arthur

Web Producer

Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.

A Fulbright Scholar and National Geographic Explorer, Riley has built her career reporting on marginalized communities, gentrification, cultural nostalgia and the intersection of urban change.

Riley is a published author and photojournalist who champions the accessibility of photography and regularly teaches smartphone photography classes throughout the greater San Diego area. She is best known for her long term project documenting the decline of New York City diners.

Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC, HuffPost and “Der Spiegel” among others.

