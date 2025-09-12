Riley ArthurWeb Producer
Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.
A Fulbright Scholar and National Geographic Explorer, Riley has built her career reporting on marginalized communities, gentrification, cultural nostalgia and the intersection of urban change.
Riley is a published author and photojournalist who champions the accessibility of photography and regularly teaches smartphone photography classes throughout the greater San Diego area. She is best known for her long term project documenting the decline of New York City diners.
Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian, BBC, HuffPost and “Der Spiegel” among others.
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Prosecutors charged the four members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity in connection with a frat party skit conducted last year that involved lighting a fraternity pledge's clothes on fire, which left him with third-degree burns.
-
TSA agents are among the many federal employees who are still working without pay. A local union leader said they’re getting one last partial paycheck this weekend.
-
The College Area Community Plan was last updated in 1989. A new version would keep most of the neighborhood zoned for single-family homes, while allowing higher density on major roads.
-
Here's where you can find free food, zero-interest loans and other support during the government shutdown.
-
The Rancho Fire started near Highway 78 and Casner Road and prompted evacuation orders.
-
Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of false fraud claims about the 2020 election, has been acquired by an entity called Liberty Vote.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- San Diego Unified wants to prepare more students for life after high school
- What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled during the US government shutdown
- The Famosa Slough — an inland wetland gem in urban San Diego
- Authorities charge Florida man with sparking deadly Palisades Fire in January
- Many San Diegans are putting major life decisions on hold