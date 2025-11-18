Where to volunteer and accept donations this holiday season

The holiday season has begun. It seems to come earlier and earlier every year. For many, it's a time to take stock of what you have, express gratitude and find ways to give back. With a recent government shutdown, funding cuts, skyrocketing rents, and food insecurity, it's been a difficult year for many San Diegans. As a result, many organizations need local support now more than ever.

For families in need we share resources for free holiday meals and other local resources across the county to make the holidays a little easier.

Looking to give back but not sure where to start? We've got you covered with a guide to volunteer opportunities in San Diego County that align with your interests and values, as well as how to donate to local charities.

Meals, food prep, food banks

For turkey giveaways, resource fairs and free holiday meals given on a first-come first-served basis: Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (12:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 19), California State Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (10 a.m.-1p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22), Circulate San Diego (10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 22 ), The Asian Bistro San Diego (8 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 27) and Salvation Army (various locations around the county on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27).

Food banks are great resources for both receiving food and volunteering, and there are a few food banks throughout the county including Heaven's Widows, San Diego Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army Food Pantry and Magnolia Project.

Help families through the holidays and beyond with the Slavic Refugee and Immigrant Services Organization which connects Ukrainian refugee families with local sponsors who provide meals, friendship and gifts; or Sharia's Closet which supports no- and low-income families and individuals seeking gift cards, gas cards, food baskets and wrapped toy.

From serving meals to sorting food and distributing food, there are a number of organizations to choose from like Father Joe's Villages, Feeding San Diego, Meals on Wheels, San Diego Food Bank and Mama's Kitchen.

Help fight food waste by picking excess fruit and packaging and distributing surplus food at Senior Gleaners of San Diego and ProduceGood.

Katie Anastas / KPBS Volunteers prepare potatoes for distribution at Feeding San Diego's headquarters on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Events

Volunteer at your local Turkey Trot for Thanksgiving: O'side Turkey Trot, Coronado 5k Turkey Trot, Encinitas Turkey Trot and Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5k are some options. You can also run at the events to help the organizations for multiple causes.



Environmental

Beach, nature and street cleanup solo or with organizations like Street Stewards, Six Cleanup Challenge and San Diego River Park Foundation.

Love Balboa park? Be a park ambassador, docent, naturalist, garden steward in Balboa Park with Forever Balboa Park, Japanese Friendship Garden & Museum and San Diego Natural History Museum.

Help lead ecotours, educational programs and land management with Ocean Connectors and Escondido Creek Conservancy.

San Diego Humane Society Two kittens are shown in this undated photo.

Animal

Walk dogs, help with adoptions, clean dogs and cages, foster animals or donate pet supplies at Second Chance Dog Rescue, Rancho Coastal Humane Society and San Diego Humane Society.

LGBTQ+

Support programs and everyday operations at organizations like Volunteer with Cheli, San Diego LGBT Community Center and North County LGBTQ Resource Center.

Children

If you've ever wanted to help foster youth but are not able to be a foster parent, these organizations might be a fit. From mentoring, to youth events and administrative support see volunteer opportunities at Promises 2 Kids and Just in Time.