Balboa Park tourists react to new paid parking policy

Out-of-town visitors to Balboa Park said Tuesday they were surprised at the cost of parking and unaware that limited free spots were available.

It had been just over 24 hours since free parking ended throughout most of the park when Eleana Knutson, a college student visiting from Minneapolis, approached the parking meter at the Organ Pavilion Parking Lot.

She was in town visiting her sister and said she had some sticker-shock seeing the price to park.

"I visited in May and I could park here no problem," she said. "And now that I saw it just started yesterday I'm kind of in shock that we decided to come today — the day after we have to pay."

Every lot in the park charges for parking but at Lower Inspiration Point, the first three hours are free.

That was news to Knutson.

"I did not know that," she said. "We're probably going to have to move our car there."

On Tuesday morning, there weren't any signs telling visitors the free option exists.

By the afternoon, new signs had been installed at Lower Inspiration Point, said Nicole Darling, a city spokesperson.

Laura Mendez, of Idaho, is also a college student student. She arrived in San Diego Monday night and Balboa Park was her first stop Tuesday.

She also said she hadn't heard about the free parking available at Inspiration Point, but she had heard some of the fuss about the new parking rates.

"People were saying that people that live here also have to pay," she said. "Is that true?"

It is, but San Diego city residents get a 50% discount after per-registering online and having a city address verified — which costs $5 and can take up to two business days.

Dmitrii Korobeinikov, of Rochester, New York, said he parked at Lower Inspiration Point after seeing the price at another lot.

"It said like $10 minimum," he said. "No, I'm not paying."

He said he was surprised paid parking in the park is controversial.

"Well I mean usually when you're in a city — like big cities — you expect to pay, unfortunately," he said.

Darling said the parking rates are fair.

"Parking prices for Balboa Park are in line, if not lower, than the amounts charged at other popular park destinations across California," she said.