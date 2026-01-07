Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Balboa Park tourists react to new paid parking policy

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published January 7, 2026 at 7:50 AM PST
You might have heard lots of feedback from locals about the new parking fees at Balboa Park after paid parking began Monday. KPBS reporter Andrew Dyer went to speak with tourists to see what they have to say.

Out-of-town visitors to Balboa Park said Tuesday they were surprised at the cost of parking and unaware that limited free spots were available.

It had been just over 24 hours since free parking ended throughout most of the park when Eleana Knutson, a college student visiting from Minneapolis, approached the parking meter at the Organ Pavilion Parking Lot.

She was in town visiting her sister and said she had some sticker-shock seeing the price to park.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"I visited in May and I could park here no problem," she said. "And now that I saw it just started yesterday I'm kind of in shock that we decided to come today — the day after we have to pay."

Every lot in the park charges for parking but at Lower Inspiration Point, the first three hours are free.

That was news to Knutson.

"I did not know that," she said. "We're probably going to have to move our car there."

On Tuesday morning, there weren't any signs telling visitors the free option exists.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

By the afternoon, new signs had been installed at Lower Inspiration Point, said Nicole Darling, a city spokesperson.

Laura Mendez, of Idaho, is also a college student student. She arrived in San Diego Monday night and Balboa Park was her first stop Tuesday.

She also said she hadn't heard about the free parking available at Inspiration Point, but she had heard some of the fuss about the new parking rates.

"People were saying that people that live here also have to pay," she said. "Is that true?"

It is, but San Diego city residents get a 50% discount after per-registering online and having a city address verified — which costs $5 and can take up to two business days.

Dmitrii Korobeinikov, of Rochester, New York, said he parked at Lower Inspiration Point after seeing the price at another lot.

"It said like $10 minimum," he said. "No, I'm not paying."

He said he was surprised paid parking in the park is controversial.

"Well I mean usually when you're in a city — like big cities — you expect to pay, unfortunately," he said.

Darling said the parking rates are fair.

"Parking prices for Balboa Park are in line, if not lower, than the amounts charged at other popular park destinations across California," she said.

Tags

Politics TourismSan Diego Government
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News