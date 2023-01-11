Andrew Dyer

Andrew DyerMilitary and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Around 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage Payment Program.
Getting healthy is a popular New Year's resolution, fitness instructors have advice on how to stick with itWhether eating healthier or joining a gym, a healthy lifestyle is something most people strive for. Experts in San Diego tell us how to get the most out of your New Year's resolution and give advice to help.
A group of around 100 San Diego Unified teachers gathered last week to say they need more support as schools add more four-year-olds to the transitional kindergarten program.
San Diego dog lovers who have had their NFL team knocked out of playoff contention have something to root for this year, with the Helen Woodward Animal Center sending two puppy brothers to the annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl.
California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that have drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow.
Getting abortion medication online is easier than ever thanks to regulatory changes. The practice is pushing the boundaries of the traditional doctor-patient relationship.
