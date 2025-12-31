New state trafficking law targets demand side of sex trade

A new state law takes effect in 2026 making it a felony to solicit a minor for sex.

It also criminalizes loitering to solicit sex, meaning anyone circling the block seeking sex workers can be arrested.

The bill, AB 379, was cosponsored by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and District Attorney Summer Stephan.

It was signed into law this summer by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The pair joined San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl at a news conference Wednesday to remind the public what the new law means.

"For years, our laws have focused overwhelmingly on those being sold rather than those driving the demand," Gloria said. "This bill reflects a simple reality — if we want to reduce exploitation, we must reduce demand."

Stephan said 62 of the 126 people recovered from traffickers this year — almost half — were under the age of 18.

Until now, it was a misdemeanor to solicit a sex worker regardless of their age.

Ramping up the seriousness of the crime is meant to deter offenders, she said.

"Anyone out there who thinks that they're going to get a citation or a misdemeanor for buying a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old — think again," Stephan said. "Get it through your skull that you will face a felony charge."

Wahl said new provisions in the bill will help officers intervene and catch those seeking sex workers, saying community members complain about cars circling city blocks at all hours.

The bill also funds recovery programs for sex trafficking victims.

"We see far too often young ladies — really juveniles, teenagers —that are caught up in the sex trafficking trade and our ability to intervene and get them out of a very tangled mess of a situation has been limited," Wahl said.

The bill takes effect just as demand for sex workers appears to be on the rise, Stephan said.

Fifteen more minors were recovered from traffickers in San Diego County this year over last, she said, including a 12-year-old.