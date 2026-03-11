Give Now
Public Safety

Men who ran fake charity that sold concessions at Petco Park, Snapdragon plead guilty

By City News Service
Published March 11, 2026 at 5:10 PM PDT
Petco Park in downtown San Diego is shown, Oct. 19, 2022.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Petco Park in downtown San Diego is shown, Oct. 19, 2022.

Two men who ran a fake charity that claimed to support youth softball through concessions sales at Petco Park and Snapdragon Stadium have pleaded guilty to federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Noly Hermoso Ilarde, 57, of San Diego, and Martin Jose Rebollo Jr., 58, of Chula Vista, claimed to run "Chula Vista Fast Pitch," which was selected to sell concessions at the two San Diego sports venues with an agreement that around 10% of sales would go to the supposed charity.

But as the charity didn't exist, Ilarde and Rebollo pocketed most of the money they received, with some money left over paid to people who worked the concession booths and no money going to youth softball activities or any other charitable purposes, prosecutors said.

Voice of San Diego, which first reported the allegations regarding Chula Vista Fast Pitch in 2023, said an actual charity under a nearly identical name did exist at one time, but dissolved in 2014.

According to Ilarde's plea agreement, the fake charity received around $3.5 million from Delaware North, a hospitality management company in charge of Petco Park's concessions and over $250,000 from Aztec Shops, the nonprofit in charge of Snapdragon Stadium concessions.

Ilarde admitted gaining $550,000 through the scheme, while Rebollo admitted making over $1.5 million.

Ilarde pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Rebollo pleaded guilty to the same charge in December. Rebollo additionally pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return — for not reporting the full amount he gained through the scheme — and social security fraud.

Tags

Public Safety SportsLaw Enforcement

