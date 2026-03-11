Report: Nearly 40% of California-grown produce has ‘forever chemicals’

Nearly 40% of non-organic produce grown in California has traces of pesticides containing PFAS, which are persistent synthetic chemicals linked to various health issues , according to a new analysis the Environmental Working Group (EWG) released Wednesday.

The advocacy group reviewed the state’s latest pesticide residue data , which was released last year. It found that out of 930 samples of 78 types of fruits and vegetables, 348 samples had some residue of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

PFAS are very resistant to heat and can repel water and oil. That’s why many industries, like aerospace and clothing, are attracted to them. Many peer-reviewed studies have shown that exposure to these “forever chemicals” may lead to increased risk of some cancers, decreased fertility or affect the body’s immune system.

“Most consumers do not expect to walk into the grocery store and buy a peach, or a nectarine or a strawberry that is contaminated with PFAS, the forever chemical,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, who leads EWG’s California operations.

The report found that fludioxonil was the most frequently detected PFAS pesticide on various produce samples.

“It's really in staggering rates on nectarines, plums and peaches,” said Varun Subramaniam, a science analyst with the group. “We're talking upwards of 90% of samples, meaning that if you were to pick ten peaches at random, nine of them likely have detectable rates of fludioxonil, which is just one PFAS pesticide.”

Fludioxonil is a single fluorinated compound that is typically sprayed on crops after they have been picked to prevent mold. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not recognize single fluorinated compounds as PFAS, and defines PFAS as chemicals containing two or more fluorinated compounds, according to its website. However, other institutions like the European Food Safety Authority consider fludioxonil a potential endocrine disruptor.

The U.S. federal government reviews and approves one chemical at a time. But many scientists and environmental groups argue that PFAS should be regulated as a class because they exist in large numbers and people are rarely exposed to just one at a time.

The group’s report also found some fruits, like strawberries, had residues of 10 individual PFAS pesticides. Several other fruits and vegetables had no detectable amounts of PFAS pesticides, according to the report. Among them were cauliflower, mushrooms, watermelon, sweet potatoes and avocados.

Subramaniam said the findings are concerning because California grows more than half of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S.

Very few states, such as Maine and Minnesota, have banned or begun restricting PFAS in pesticides that include them.

Last year, EWG found that farmers across California sprayed millions of pounds of PFAS pesticides between 2018 and 2023 . Imperial County was among the top four counties with the highest use, totalling 898,000 pounds.

After revealing that research, Del Chiaro said she was left with a lingering question.

“What happens to the crops?" she asked. "Is the PFAS pesticide getting on the crop and ending up in the grocery store aisle? And that is what our latest report reveals is, yes, it is. And to some pretty alarming numbers.”

She said EWG's findings reveal the need for greater regulatory and scientific scrutiny, including reconsidering the use of PFAS pesticides.

“We're not doing the kinds of in-depth immunotoxicity studies and analysis that is clearly needed,” said Del Chiaro, adding that, as for farmers, “obviously, we would prefer farmers to move toward organic farming practices. We know all of our beautiful fruits and vegetables can be grown, you know, organically, biodynamically.”

Subramaniam said the group is not advocating that people stop eating fruits and vegetables. “We know from research that a nutritious diet and a diet high in fruits and vegetables, the benefits of those still outweigh the risks of pesticide exposure.”

The group suggested that washing produce thoroughly with water can help remove some pesticide residue. And, when possible, to buy organic produce.