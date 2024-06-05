Give Now
Welcome to KPBS+

Welcome to KPBS+. Discover the joy of streaming with the new, free KPBS+ streaming service! Watch live TV, binge your favorite KPBS and PBS shows, and enjoy exclusive content — all on your schedule.
Graphic logo of KPBS+ Platform

Discover the joy of streaming with the new, free KPBS+ streaming service! Watch live TV, binge your favorite KPBS and PBS shows, and enjoy exclusive content — all on your schedule.

KPBS+ is designed for ease and enjoyment. Pick up where you left off, browse your watch history, and save your favorite shows to a personalized list. Discovering and enjoying KPBS has never been easier.

What is KPBS+?

Free: KPBS+ is a free service. Enjoy access to a library of 11,000+ shows and episodes.

  • Local productions such as Ken Kramer’s About San Diego, Fresh Glass, Crossing South, Theatre Corner, and more
  • The latest episodes of Masterpiece mysteries and dramas
  • The essential Ken Burns collection along with the newest Ken Burns films, and Henry Louis Gates, Jr. documentaries and series
  • New episodes of science and nature programs including Nature and NOVA
  • Arts programs like Great Performances
  • PBS News Hour, PBS News Weekend, Frontline, and Washington Week with The Atlantic
  • New programs being added weekly
KPBS+ on display in a tv

daughter and mother both watching KPBS+

Locally Curated Just for You

KPBS+ is locally curated, which means that our programming staff have combed through thousands of titles in the KPBS and PBS library and made them easy to find and discover. This includes making it simple for you to watch local favorites alongside your favorite PBS programs such as Grantchester, Call the Midwife, Antiques Roadshow, Nature, PBS News Hour, Ken Kramer’s About San Diego, Fresh Glass, Crossing South and much more.

Easy to find programs that meet your interests:

  • Collections are created just for San Diego. A collection is a group of programs with a theme, like “Masterpiece on PBS”, “Cooking and Lifestyle” or “12 Series That Will Make You Smarter.” Log in and scroll down to see dozens of collections created by our programming team and find one that matches your interests.
  • Pick up where you left off, browse your watch history, and save your favorite shows to a personalized watchlist. 
  • See recommendations based on your interests and watch history.

Watch in real time: Using the Live menu, you can watch five channels in real time.

  • KPBS 
  • KPBS 2
  • Create
  • KPBS Kids 24/7 
  • FNX (First Nation Experience)
  • More soon

Become a KPBS member for the best app experience.

Donate $5 or more per month to receive KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks additional shows, full seasons, marathons, and more.

How to Start Watching

Download KPBS+ for free, wherever you watch.
Just type KPBS+ into the search field and look for the KPBS+ logo.

  1. Open the  Google Play Store  on your device.
  2. Tap  Search apps.
  3. Type  KPBS+ into the search box.
  4. Select  KPBS+ from the list of options.
  5. Select the KPBS+ app from the list to open the app's information screen. Tap  Install  to begin the installation of the app. 
  6. A circle icon will appear and slowly fill in as the app downloads. This may take a few minutes to complete. Once the app is downloaded, you will see an  OPEN  option. Click  OPEN  o open the KPBS+ app. 

You will now be redirected into the KPBS+ app. The KPBS+ app icon has also been added to your device. In the future, when you wish to use the KPBS+ app, you can simply locate it amongst the other apps on your home screen and click it to open the app.

Account Creation and Logging In

Get started with KPBS+ by creating an account or signing in. Use the tabs below to find step-by-step instructions based on your TV device — including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and more. Each guide will walk you through the process so you can start streaming with ease.

When you first open the app, you will see a screen asking you to sign in or create an account. Select the option that applies to you.

Next, you will be taken to a page showing you a 6-digit code and telling you to go to KPBS.org/code on your cell phone, tablet or computer. If you prefer, you can instead scan the QR code on the screen with your phone.

Once on KPBS.org/code you will need to enter the code, and you will be taken to a screen confirming if you want to sign in or create a new account. Select the option that applies to you.

If you select “Sign in with a PBS account” you will be promoted to enter your existing PBS account information.

If you choose to “Create a PBS account” you will be asked for a first name, last name, email address and to create a password. Please note that if you are an existing KPBS member and have not created a Passport account, this is the option for you. Please use the same email address you used for your existing donation when creating your account.

If you signed in with an existing account AND have an active Passport account, you will be taken to a screen thanking you for your support. Click “Start Watching” to finish the sign in process and go to the KPBS+ Passport member home screen.

If you signed in with an existing account without Passport OR created a new account, you will be taken to a screen where you can choose from KPBS+ or KPBS+ with Passport.

If you are an existing KPBS member, with a Passport qualifying donation and have never created your Passport account, please go to the KPBS+ option then go to https://www.pbs.org/passport/lookup/ with the email account your KPBS membership is connected to, to finish creating your Passport account.

If you are not an existing KPBS member:

  • If you choose KPBS+ you will be taken to the KPBS+ home screen.
  • If you choose KPBS+ with Passport, this will open additional content only available to Passport members, and you will be taken to a screen directing you to our donation page. Once you have made your donation, the screen will update to the KPBS+ Passport member home screen.

Open the app, you will see a screen showing you a button to sign in or sign up. Click on it.

You will be taken to a screen asking if you want to sign in or create a new account. Select the option that applies to you.

If you select “Sign in with a PBS account” you will be promoted to enter your existing PBS account information.

If you choose to “Create a PBS account, you will be asked for a first name, last name, email address, and to create a password. Please note if you are an existing KPBS member and have not created a Passport account this is the option for you. Please use the same email address you used for your existing donation when creating your account.

If you signed in with an existing account AND have an active Passport account, you will be taken to a screen thanking you for your support. Click “Start Watching” to finish the sign in process and go to the Passport member home screen.

If you signed in with an existing account without Passport OR created a new account, you will be taken to a screen where you can choose from KPBS+ or KPBS+ with Passport.

If you are an existing KPBS member, with a Passport qualifying donation who never created your Passport account, please go to the KPBS+ option then go to https://www.pbs.org/passport/lookup/ with the email account your KPBS membership is connected to, to finish creating your Passport account.

If you are not an existing KPBS member:

  • If you choose KPBS+ you will be taken to the KPBS+ home screen.
  • If you choose KPBS+ with Passport, this will open additional content only available to Passport members, and you will be taken to a screen directing you to our donation page. Once you have made your donation, the screen will update to the KPBS+ Passport member home screen.

Basic Navigation

Learn how to move through the KPBS+ app with ease. The sections below explain how to browse shows, access your watchlist, explore featured collections, and make the most of your streaming experience on your preferred device.

On the right side of the screen, you'll see a vertical sidebar with icons. Here's what each one does, from top to bottom:

  • Search (Magnifying Glass)
    Use this to search for shows by name.
  • Home (House Icon)
    Takes you back to the main KPBS+ home screen.
  • Series (TV Icon)
    Opens a list of all available TV shows.
  • Movies (Clapperboard Icon)
    Opens a list of all available movies.
  • Live (Signal Icon)
    Watch all 5 KPBS channels live, just like traditional broadcast TV.
  • My List (Plus-in-a-Circle Icon)
    View your saved shows and movies, along with your watch history.
  • Settings (Gear Icon)
    Check your account status and find help or tech support information.

For non-Passport users:
At the bottom of the sidebar, you'll see a blue Passport icon. Tap this to donate and activate PBS Passport for access to additional content. You can also donate by selecting a show that’s marked as Passport-only.

Watch for Free—Anytime, Anywhere

The KPBS+ streaming app is available to download on the following platforms:

What You Can Watch

Frequently Asked Questions

