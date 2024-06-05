Welcome to KPBS+

When you first open the app, you will see a screen asking you to sign in or create an account. Select the option that applies to you.

Next, you will be taken to a page showing you a 6-digit code and telling you to go to KPBS.org/code on your cell phone, tablet or computer. If you prefer, you can instead scan the QR code on the screen with your phone.

Once on KPBS.org/code you will need to enter the code, and you will be taken to a screen confirming if you want to sign in or create a new account. Select the option that applies to you.

If you select “Sign in with a PBS account” you will be promoted to enter your existing PBS account information.

If you choose to “Create a PBS account” you will be asked for a first name, last name, email address and to create a password. Please note that if you are an existing KPBS member and have not created a Passport account, this is the option for you. Please use the same email address you used for your existing donation when creating your account.

If you signed in with an existing account AND have an active Passport account , you will be taken to a screen thanking you for your support. Click “Start Watching” to finish the sign in process and go to the KPBS+ Passport member home screen.

If you signed in with an existing account without Passport OR created a new account , you will be taken to a screen where you can choose from KPBS+ or KPBS+ with Passport.

If you are an existing KPBS member, with a Passport qualifying donation and have never created your Passport account , please go to the KPBS+ option then go to https://www.pbs.org/passport/lookup/ with the email account your KPBS membership is connected to, to finish creating your Passport account.

If you are not an existing KPBS member :



If you choose KPBS+ you will be taken to the KPBS+ home screen.

If you choose KPBS+ with Passport, this will open additional content only available to Passport members, and you will be taken to a screen directing you to our donation page. Once you have made your donation, the screen will update to the KPBS+ Passport member home screen.

Open the app, you will see a screen showing you a button to sign in or sign up. Click on it.

You will be taken to a screen asking if you want to sign in or create a new account. Select the option that applies to you.

If you select “Sign in with a PBS account” you will be promoted to enter your existing PBS account information.

If you choose to “ Create a PBS account ” , you will be asked for a first name, last name, email address, and to create a password. Please note if you are an existing KPBS member and have not created a Passport account this is the option for you. Please use the same email address you used for your existing donation when creating your account.

If you signed in with an existing account AND have an active Passport account , you will be taken to a screen thanking you for your support. Click “Start Watching” to finish the sign in process and go to the Passport member home screen.

If you signed in with an existing account without Passport OR created a new account , you will be taken to a screen where you can choose from KPBS+ or KPBS+ with Passport.

If you are an existing KPBS member, with a Passport qualifying donation who never created your Passport account , please go to the KPBS+ option then go to https://www.pbs.org/passport/lookup/ with the email account your KPBS membership is connected to, to finish creating your Passport account.

If you are not an existing KPBS member :

