San Diego News Now
San Diego news; when you want it, where you want it. Get local stories on politics, education, health, environment, the border and more. New episodes are ready weekday mornings. Hosted by Lawrence K. Jackson and produced by KPBS, San Diego and the Imperial County's NPR and PBS station.
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First, a KPBS analysis finds a concerning pattern surrounding how county supervisors spend donations for special events. Next, a look into how the City of Lemon Grove is planning to develop its downtown hub. Plus, voter turnout in Imperial County hit record levels. And, can Instagram reveal loneliness?
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First, King Tides are arriving to our coastal areas. Then, gun violence is down across San Diego county. Also, a criminal hacker group claims responsibility for stolen sensitive information from the City of El Cajon. Next, holiday travel numbers are expected to take a dip nationally but not in California. And, a profile on a growing local social club.
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First, a small non-profit is taking on the huge task of clearing out trash in the Tijuana River. Then, an Encinitas mom is detained after dropping off her kindergartener at school. Plus, the American Cancer Society releases new guidelines for when to get checked for prostate cancer. And, the Comic-Con Museum hosts a ribbon cutting.
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King Tides are expected in San Diego over Thanksgiving. Meteorologists say this round of above average tides could be historic. Plus, one San Diego man’s medical experience highlights why some hospitals are trying to change allergy protocols. And, bike and pedestrian safety projects across San Diego County are facing delays and funding shortfalls. Some City Council members want to fix that. Also, why a data center is still a possibility in San Diego, despite local leaders' objections.
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First, one of our newsroom partners looks into how an affordable housing complex helped bankroll local politics. Then, a look into California’s Prop 4 and how it failed. Also, San Diego’s lifeguard division is under fire following a recent investigation. Next, the impact of rain damage is visible on our coastline. And, some weekend events for you and yours happening over the weekend.
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First, with temperatures cooling across the county, we take a deeper look into the hot topic of SDG&E rates. Then, is the city’s structural budget deficit actually balanced? Next, democratic lawmakers say their midterm victories give them a mandate to conduct oversight on the current administration. Also, a gong orchestra is providing a one-of-a-kind concert experience. And, we meet a unique group searching for colorful sea slugs along our shorelines.
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First, social-justice advocates feel the county shouldn’t spend a billion dollars to build a new jail. Then, the blue wave found its way to Vista as voters elect their first Democratic Socialist mayor. Also, the Haitian child that was recently released from federal custody is now back in school. And, we look into why young voters shifted left more than any other age group.
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First, city council votes on the use of automated license plate readers. Also, the 8 year-old child that was taken into federal custody earlier this month is back home. Then, there’s a little easter egg in the Midway Rising redevelopment plan if you know your San Diego history. Next, we share a snippet of Midday Edition’s interview with Marni Von Wilpert. And, California honors Dolores Huerta at the state capitol on Monday.
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A nationwide ground stop disrupts airline travel for thousands including here at San Diego InternationalFirst, the aftermath continues following this weekend's massive disruption of airline services nationwide. Also, today city council is set to vote on ALPR’s aka Flock cameras following a disturbing report. Also, we have some new El Niño-related data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Then, another San Diego based ship has returned home after a record-breaking deployment. And, California is years late on its promise to improve voting access for Native Americans.
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First, hundreds gathered in front of the federal building downtown to demand the release of the eight year old boy who was taken into custody last week. Then, over in Chula Vista a multi-day conference has attracted its share of protesters as well. Also, a political science professor tells Roundtable what issues mattered most to voters. And, just how accessible is San Diego for those with disabilities?
Lawrence K. Jackson is the producer and host of KPBS’ San Diego News Now daily podcast.