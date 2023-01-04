Debbie Cruz is the local anchor for All Things Considered and the anchor of the San Diego News Now podcast. Debbie was born and raised in Southern Arizona where she began her journalism career in 1997 as the afternoon anchor at Newsradio KNST in Tucson. Debbie moved with her family to San Diego in 2004 where she continued to enjoy her passion for newsgathering and storytelling as a regional news writer and reporter/anchor at Metro Networks. Debbie most recently worked as the morning news anchor for 24/7 News and 760 KFMB.