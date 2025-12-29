Give Now
Military

Camp Pendleton Marines maintain presence at border under new legal designation.

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:57 PM PST
Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, armed with rifles and chainsaws, some dressed in blaze orange helmets and pants, walk in a column along the border fence move into position along the southern border to conduct vegetation clearance operations near Yuma, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2025.
Lance Cpl. Stella Tedesco/ U.S. Marine Corps
/
Digital
Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, armed with rifles and chain saws, move into position along the southern border to conduct vegetation clearance operations near Yuma, Dec. 18, 2025.

Hundreds of Camp Pendleton Marines deployed this month as part of the ongoing mission at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Pentagon said.

The reported 450 to 500 Marines are from the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and will be supporting Border Patrol operations near Yuma, AZ.

A Joint Task Force Southern Border spokesperson told KPBS the Marines are part of the regular rotation of forces at the border. They replaced Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 15 — also based at Camp Pendleton.

Marines from the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion were among the first San Diego-area units sent to the border early this year.

Marines operate a boom lift while other walk away from camera near the border wall at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. The fence to the right has spools of concertina wire strung in three layers about head-high with the walking Marines.
Military
A look inside the San Diego Marine border operation
Andrew Dyer
About 500 combat engineers from Camp Pendleton deployed to the border near San Diego in January.

Photos and videos from the U.S. Department of Defense show Marines stringing concertina wire along existing border fences and clearing brush during the border mission.

This month, the Interior Department announced that much of California's border with Mexico is now designated a national defense area — a militarized zone 60 feet wide.

Federal law prohibits the military from engaging in domestic law enforcement. The new designation allows the Pentagon to treat the border as a military base and permits troops to contact and detain migrants.

It also allows federal prosecutors to add trespassing charges to migrants caught in the designated areas.

The national defense designations began in Arizona in April and soon spread to New Mexico and parts of Texas.

Each area is under the administrative control of nearby military installations, the JTF Southern Border spokesperson said.

They are:

  • Ft. Huachuca, AZ — southern New Mexico
  • Ft. Bliss, Texas — West Texas
  • Joint Base San Antonio — South Texas
  • Marine Corps Air Station Yuma — southern Arizona
  • Naval Air Facility El Centro — Southern California

The Pentagon says its personnel have made more than 3,000 detentions in the national defense areas since April.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
