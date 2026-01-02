San Diego in for light rain after coastal flooding on New Year's Day

San Diego County is in for light rain this weekend, after heavy rain caused flooding in various parts of the county on New Year's Day.

A series of weak but colder weather systems will bring more chances for light to moderate showers over the region through the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

General clearing is expected by Wednesday, with high temperatures remaining in the 60s throughout the week.

A beach hazards statement remains in effect at San Diego County beaches through Sunday morning, with minor tidal overflow and local beach flooding expected.

The rain caused some serious flooding problems on New Year's Day, including multiple rescues.

San Diego County Fire-Rescue personnel rescued a woman who was swept into a creek by heavy rain waters that flowed into Lake Hodges in Escondido. Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office San Marcos station were dispatched at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday after a man reported that he and his wife had entered the lake's ground at a low-water crossing near the roadway.

About an hour later, the couple returned to the same crossing and found the rains had flooded the area.

"Water on the crossing was now flowing swiftly to the lake. The couple entered the flowing water on foot to get back to their vehicle. Despite walking cautiously, the current swept them both off their feet. They were carried by the water into a creek that flowed into Lake Hodges," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

After struggling with the current, the male victim reached shore, but his wife continued downstream. The man was able to walk to a nearby residence, where he contacted the sheriff's office for help.

Deputies, personnel from Cal Fire San Diego and local fire agencies launched a rescue operation and located the female victim. She was taken to a hospital. The couple have been reunited, and were both in stable condition, officials said.

The sheriff's office advised the public to never walk, swim or drive through flooded areas, and to use caution when entering an area prone to flooding.

"Just six inches of fast-moving water is enough to put your life at risk. Remember, turn around, don't drown," sheriff's officials added.

A few hours later, a man was rescued by lifeguards after he became trapped under a bridge in Mission Valley by rising San Diego River water.

Fire crews and a lifeguard swift water rescue team responded at 11:16 a.m. Thursday to reports of a man stuck in waist-high water on the north side of the riverbed under state Route 163, according to spokeswoman Candace Hadley of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

He was extricated and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hadley said.

Also Thursday morning, a San Diego lifeguard swift-water rescue team rescued an adult and a child trapped in a vehicle by rapidly rising flood waters at the Fashion Valley mall.

Hadley described the flooding as "a river," and said low-lying Fashion Valley, at 7007 Friars Road, had "very significant flooding," especially in the Avenida Del Rio area.

"One adult and one child became trapped in their vehicle due to flooding in Mission Valley and were rescued by lifeguards," she said. Their ages were not provided.

Trolley service was also disrupted in downtown San Diego for a few hours due to Thursday morning's flooding.

San Diego activated its inclement weather shelter program for a second consecutive day Thursday. The program provides additional shelter capacity when specific weather conditions are met generally from November through March at the following locations:

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St.

— Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave.

— Father Joe's Villages Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave.

People can go directly to the shelter locations to access a bed on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is activated whenever the temperature is below 50 degrees and there is a 40% chance of rain, or when the temperature is 45 degrees or below regardless of the chance of rain. Shelters are also activated during exceptional weather conditions, such as when an inch or more of rain falls within 24 hours or there are sustained high winds.

Check-in and check-out times vary with shelter locations, but most beds are usually opened in the late afternoon and must be vacated by early the next morning.