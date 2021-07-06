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A crowds of people walk along La Jolla Shores Beach ahead of Tropical Cyclone Rachel on Oct. 9, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Public Safety
How to prepare as Tropical Cyclone Rachel heads toward San Diego
City News Service
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of San Diego County, due to the possibility of tropical storm-force winds, coastal flooding and moderate to heavy rain throughout the region.
A driver look at his overturned truck in a flooded parking lot on Saturday morning in Tiger Point, Fla., close to where Hurricane Isaias made landfall Friday night.
Ronaldo Schemidt
/
AFP via Getty Images
National
At least 2 deaths attributed to Isaias after hurricane bashes Florida and Alabama
Bill Chappell
Vehicles pass a utility pole brought down by the effects of Isaias on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in East Milton, Fla.
Octavio Jones
/
AP
Environment
Isaias pummels the Gulf Coast, and plows through Alabama
Bill Chappell
Emma Bowman
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