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A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of San Diego County, due to the possibility of tropical storm-force winds, coastal flooding and moderate to heavy rain throughout the region.
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Tropical Storm Isaias is now the first Atlantic hurricane of 2026 — and it's spinning toward the southeastern U.S.
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Calls spiked during two major heat waves this year and on Sept. 8, the county recorded 23 calls — the most in a single day.
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The San Diego City Council on Tuesday voted to declare a state of emergency in the city ahead of potentially severe weather associated with the coming El Niño season.
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Masses were moved outdoors after record-high heat made the house of worship too hot.
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Beaches and coastal areas are experiencing an unusual heat wave as well, as offshore winds limit the normal cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean.
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The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for portions of the county until Oct. 8.
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San Diego Climate Week runs through Oct. 8 with summits on land, air and fire.
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The utility's Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the extreme heat, high winds, and severe wildfire conditions and will continue to de- energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant
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San Diego Gas & Electric is taking proactive steps to prepare for an expected prolonged heat wave this week, increasing energy demand and changing weather conditions across the region.
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