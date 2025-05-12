Give Now
San Diego Budget Challenge: Make the tough choices to balance the budget

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer,  Michael Wayne, Gagandeep Singh
Published May 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

How would you balance San Diego's budget?
Play the game and decide what the city can afford.

Click to start the game

When we asked San Diegans what they would do to fill the city’s more than $300 million budget shortfall, we received a lot of responses. They were a mixed bag of cost cutting and revenue generating measures. For example, a lot of residents suggested shrinking the police department’s budget or charging increased parking rates at the beach.

The responses showed that city residents in general understood that in order to close the budget gap, cuts would have to be made and revenues increased.

That’s what San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria thinks too. “We are committed to living within our means,” he wrote in his budget proposal released in April.

In order to illustrate what it will take for the city to “live within its means” we’ve created a simple budget challenge. This challenge takes suggestions from the budget proposal and San Diegans, allowing players to pick and choose new expenses, cut costs and raise revenues.

Each line item has a real world value and was fact-checked and verified against the proposed budget and last year’s spending plan. Keep in mind that these items are a snapshot of a very large and complex budget.

Play our Budget Challenge below and see if you can fix the shortfall. When you’re done take a screenshot and share it with friends and family. Don’t forget to tag @kpbs on social media.

Want to know more about the city’s budget and how it’s developed? Here are some frequently asked questions.

Frequently asked questions

The general fund is the city’s main source of revenue, according to San Diego’s Independent Budget Analyst Charles Modica.

“The services that the city provides that folks generally think of when they think of a city service, that's being funded by the general fund,” he said.

Those services include the police and fire departments, city streets, storm drains, parks and libraries.

