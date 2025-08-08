Veterans and active-duty military get free services at Stand Down 2025

The annual Stand Down event put on by Veterans Village of San Diego provides a wide range of free services for all veterans and their families in one central location.

That includes services like housing and haircuts, as well as food, clothing, legal assistance and more.

This year, the event took place at Liberty Station.

Mariana Stephens was there with her husband, Edward Tabb, who’s an Army veteran. The couple is homeless and it was their first time at the event.

“We’re now looking for clothing for him and for myself,” Stephens said. “And then we're here for his dental and for his health also. And for mental (health) also, and for housing and food. Basically all the resources we can possibly take.”

The two-day event is now in its 37th year.

Joe Pisano was there displaying his 3D drywall screw artwork, based on his own service and experiences.

“I just retired out of a 24-year Navy career as a Navy chief,” Pisano said. “I’ve had my struggles throughout my career, and I use art to help cope with my struggles — from suicide ideation, suicide itself, homelessness.”

Despite having a job, Pisano is still living out of his car in San Diego.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Navy veteran Joe Pisano talks about his artwork to another veteran at Stand Down 2025, Aug. 8, 2025.

He’s hoping his art inspires others with similar battles and promotes suicide awareness and prevention for veterans.

“As a service member, we’re always helping others, we’re always standing in front of other people – we’re not inclined to receive the help,” he said. “So that makes it a huge challenge, along with other things.”

This year, for the first time, Stand Down is also serving active duty service members.

Over 100 community partners and service providers were gathered on site alongside hundreds of volunteers.

“We know that we expect to serve at least 400, but the hope is we can reach more,” said Akilah Templeton, president and CEO of Veterans Village of San Diego. “We know there are over 600 homeless veterans residing here in the county of San Diego."

Veterans Village of San Diego's Stand Down 2025 takes place at Liberty Station’s Central Promenade Friday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 9 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.