Jacob AereSpeak City Heights Reporter
As the Speak City Heights reporter, Jacob Aere covers a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods south of the Interstate 8 freeway including transportation, housing, census and immigration policy. While born in Canada, Jacob grew up in San Diego and is bilingual in English and Spanish. Before working at KPBS, Jacob was a play-by-play broadcaster and sports radio host in Vancouver, Canada where he and his team won a national award for their work. He is a graduate from the University of British Columbia and has been recognized for multiple San Diego Press Club awards.
