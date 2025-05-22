Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, prompting evacuations

Editor's note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood of San Diego early Thursday morning, prompting a large fire at a two-story home and damaging at least a dozen more, authorities said.

The crash occurred sometime before 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sample and Salmon streets in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood, near Tierrasanta, just west of the Admiral Baker Golf Course. Meanwhile, a five- alarm fire was reported around 3:50 a.m. at 10257 Sample St., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

California Highway Patrol officials said multiple vehicles were also on fire, but no injuries were immediately reported.

As of 6:30 a.m., the fire has been extinguished, officials said.

"We have jet fuel all over the place," Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. "Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now."

He said, "there is a direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

Eddy said it was foggy at the time the private plane crashed. "You could barely see in front of you," he said.

The northbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to Aero Drive was temporarily shut down. All southbound lanes near Santo Road were also temporarily closed, according to Caltrans.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at 4343 Shields St. at Miller Elementary School. Hancock and Miller elementary schools are closed today. Child care for both schools will be provided at Miller Elementary.

Evacuations are in effect for Salmon, Sample and Sculpin streets, according to police.

"A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Some 122 personnel were assigned to the fire, including 12 engines, five trucks and four medical supervisors, officials said.

It was unclear what prompted the plane crash.

Authorities said if anyone smells jet fuel or finds debris near the scene of the crash site to call 619-531-2000.