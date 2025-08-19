El Cajon police chief disagrees with attorney general over sanctuary law

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s TUESDAY, August 19th

El Cajon police chief disagrees with the state attorney general over sanctuary law

WE’VE BEEN UPDATING YOU ON WHAT SOM E WOULD CALL A TRASHY STORY SURROUNDING THE NEW FEES FOR WASTE PICK UP IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO.

THE LATEST COMES AS OF YESTERDAY MORNING WHEN SOME RESIDENTS RALLIED AGAINST THE NEW FEES FOR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSEHOLDS.

THEY’RE ALSO ASKING HOMEOWNERS TO SUBMIT WRITTEN PROTESTS TO THE CITY

IN JUNE, THE CITY COUNCIL SET FEES RANGING FROM 32 DOLLARS TO FORTY THREE DOLLARS PER MONTH FOR TRASH PICKUP FOR SINGLE FAMILY HOMES

THE NEWS HAS SINCE BEEN MET WITH OPPOSITION FROM SOME, SAYING THEY DID NOT BELIEVE THE FEE WOULD BE THIS EXPENSIVE

WE BROUGHT YOU A STORY YESTERDAY REGARDING THE ICE ARREST/ OF A LINDA VISTA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FATHER

THE PARENT INVOLVED WAS JUAN JOSE MARTINEZ CORTES AND HOMELAND SECURITY HAS NOW RESPONDED SAYING CORTES WAS TARGETED BECAUSE HE WAS FRAUDULENTLY USING AN AMERICAN’S SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER

MARTINEZ CORTES IS FROM MEXICO.

LA MESA IS NOW FOLLOWING THROUGH ON EFFORTS TO FIX A STRETCH OF ROAD CONSIDERED ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS IN THE CITY

THIS COMES NEARLY FOUR MONTHS AFTER A DRIVER SLAMMED INTO A FAMILY’S HOME AND RV

THE CITY IS NOW SET TO ADD NEW SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS TO A STRETCH OF SPRING STREET SPANNING FROM PALM AVENUE TO LEMON AVENUE

THAT INCLUDES RE-STRIPING THE ROAD AND ADDING CURVE WARNING SIGNS FOR DRIVERS

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A LOCAL POLICE CHIEF AND THE STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL DISAGREE ON THE INTERPRETATION OF A STATE LAW? REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SAYS THAT’S WHAT’S HAPPENING NOW IN EL CAJON REGARDING A CALIFORNIA’ IMMIGRANT SANCTUARY LAW.

ELCAJONALPR 1A (gs) 1:12 SOQ

In 2023, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that SB 34 prevents police departments from sharing license plate reader data with out-of-state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Bonta’s office followed up with friendly but firm letters to multiple police departments. Telling them to stop sharing.

But in El Cajon, Police Chief Jeremiah Larson continues to share with outside agencies.

ELCAJONCHIEF 00:07:37:09“Our thought process is criminals don’t operate within boundaries. If by sharing our information with any oth er jurisdiction it helps solve crimes we want to make sure that officers and investigators in all jurisdictions have access to all legal and available tools.”

Chief Larson says he’s spoken with Bonta’s Office.

ELCAJONCHIEF 00:12:09:09“A very cordial conversation, and we just – you know didn’t agree on the interpretation of it. Of course I ran that by our legal team in El Cajon here. They agree with me. And yea, it’s just a difference of opinion at this point.”

Bonta’s office refused to comment on any enforcement actions … but said in a statement that all police departments are expected to follow state law.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC STATE LAWMAKERS ARE MOVING FORWARD WITH PLANS TO HOLD A SPECIAL ELECTION THIS NOVEMBER TO REDRAW THE STATE’S CONGRESSIONAL LINES. REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS THE DEMOCRATS SAY REPUBLICANS IN TEXAS LEFT THEM WITH NO CHOICE.

CAMAPS 1 1:01 SOQ

MONDAY MORNING’S NEWS CONFERENCE FEATURED MORE THAN A DOZEN STATE DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS, AS WELL AS TWO MEMBERS OF CONGRESS. THEY SAID THEY’LL VOTE THIS WEEK TO SEND REDRAWN CONGRESSIONAL MAPS TO CALIFORNIA VOTERS IN NOVEMBER. IF VOTERS APPROVE THEM, CALIFORNIA COULD NET FIVE MORE SEATS… EQUAL TO THE NUMBER OF REPUBLICANS TEXAS PLANS TO ADD. A HANDFUL OF STATE REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS HELD THEIR OWN NEWS CONFERENCE IN SACRAMENTO. SAN DIEGO ASSEMBLYMEMBER CARL DEMAIO SAYS THE DEMOCRATS ARE ENGAGING IN A BRAZEN POWER GRAB.

“They are trying to use the hatred for Donald Trump and what’s happening in Texas as their corrupt vehicle to get what they’ve always sought - the power back to manipulate districts.”

SAN DIEGO REPRESENTATIVE DARRELL ISSA’S SEAT COULD BE IN PERIL IF VOTERS APPROVE THE NEW MAPS FOR THE 2026 ELECTION. WE REACHED OUT FOR COMMENT, BUT WE DIDN’T HEAR BACK BY OUR DEADLINE.

SAN DIEGO TEENS HAVE CONTACTED THE NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH TEEN LINE 4,000 TIMES SINCE JANUARY. THAT’S ACCORDING TO THE ORGANIZATION THAT RUNS THE YOUTH HOT-LINE. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS WHEN THEY CALL THE 800-NUMBER, THEY’RE TALKING TO ANOTHER TEEN.

TEENLINE 1 TRT (1:15) SOC

Teen Line is a peer-to-peer youth mental health hotline. Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Los Angeles traimns teen listeners to answer calls, texts, and emails from other teens across the country.

SYDNEY

Teens' voices can easily be, like, dismissed because, like, they're just a kid, or the parents are like, we know better, or why are you sad?

Sydney has volunteered for Teen Line for 2 years. She drives from San Diego to Los Angeles 2 to 4 times a month to be there for other teens. We’re only using her first name to protect her identity from callers. It’s part of the organization’s safety practice.

SYDNEY

But I think it's important to really listen to them and give them a chance to express themselves, understand that their struggles are real.

New data from the hotline show calls about suicide jumped from 13 to 17 percent since last year. Sydney says loneliness is one of the most common themes she hears.

SYDNEY

And I just hope to create, like, a safe space for them to share.

If you or someone you know needs help -- contact the 988 suicide & crisis lifeline by calling or texting the number 9-8-8.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

A new transitional housing facility for youths aged-out of foster care just opened in Vista. It’s a first for North County. Reporter Alexander Nguyen got a look inside and talked to one of the residents there.

VISTAYOUTH 1(an) TRT: 0:50 SOQ

“This is my room, c’mon in guys."

Ruben Rodriguez is one of the first residents at VisTAY.

"Gotta fix it up more.”

It’s a home for youths 21 to 24 who are transitioning out of foster care.

Before coming here, he wasj homeless.

Ruben Edward Rodriguez Jr. // VisTAY resident

“I aged out the system at 21. I went to MiraCosta for a bit. Stay over there for about five days. Camping out.”

That was until a friend connected him to this program. It’s a joint venture between the city of Vista and Urban Street Angels.

The goal of the program is to first get young people into stable housing with wraparound services.

That includes vocational training, trade schools, jobs and mental health services.

"Nohting like potatoe"

Ruben … loves working off the land …

“Because they take forever to grow.”

has already been connected to a few landscaping businesses.

Hopefully, that will lead to a job and stable housing. AN/KPBS.

