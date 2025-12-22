Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Flood watch in effect in San Diego County for Christmas week

By City News Service
Published December 22, 2025 at 7:43 AM PST
Roads flooded in Mission Valley. Jan. 29, 2021.
KPBS Staff
Roads flooded in Mission Valley. Jan. 29, 2021.

San Diego County is in for a wet Christmas week, with four days of rain expected to begin Tuesday, forecasters said Monday.

A flood watch will be in effect in the county from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.

An atmospheric river is expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rain to the area, with the heaviest and most widespread rain expected late Wednesday morning into the evening for the mountains and deserts, according to the NWS.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"Peak rainfall rates of 0.50 to 1 inch per hour are expected. Scattered locally heavy showers could continue into Thursday but impacts from any additional rain are expected to be more localized," the statement continued.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

San Diego County's coastal areas, valleys, mountains, and deserts will be affected, including the cities of Chula Vista, Poway, Oceanside, Carlsbad, San Diego, Santee, Julian, San Marcos, Pine Valley, Escondido, La Mesa, Vista, Encinitas, El Cajon, Borrego Springs, and National City.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone locations.

"Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," the NWS said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The rain is expected to cease by Saturday, with cooler temperatures lingering in the 60s next weekend.

Tags

Public Safety Weather

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News