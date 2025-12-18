More than 1.4 million people expected through SAN this holiday season

More than 1.4 million people are expected to arrive and depart through the San Diego International Airport over the upcoming holiday travel season, airport officials announced Wednesday.

That holiday travel period consists of 18 days, beginning Friday and lasting through Monday, Jan. 5. The busiest travel days are anticipated to be Dec. 23 and 28, and Jan. 4.

On average, the airport anticipates 75,000 travelers daily during the holiday travel period and 85,000 people on peak travel days, a 4% to 5% increase over 2024. The increase is driven by airlines offering new and expanded service from SAN, officials said.

The most popular travel destinations this year from San Diego International Airport are Las Vegas, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix and Seattle.

For those heading to SAN to pick up or drop off, the busiest times curbside will be between 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:

Arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times.

Be aware of roadway changes: A new on-airport roadway now directs westbound drivers on North Harbor Drive to Terminals 1 and 2.

Make parking reservations at san.org/parking.

Use the SAN Pass Program to meet travelers at the gate, send off a traveler or explore the airport's restaurants, shops, and art without a boarding pass.

Take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off is at 12:20 a.m.

Have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services.

Other advice included picking up loved ones faster by avoiding the right lane of the Arrivals roadway as you approach the entrances to Terminals 1 & 2. Choose a pickup area toward the west end of the Arrivals curbside and avoid creating a line of cars.

Additionally, during peak travel times, consider dropping off loved ones who are flying out of SAN at the west end of the Arrivals curbside at Terminal 1 & 2; this helps avoid traffic congestion at the Departures level.