Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Game-Time Decision

Game-Time Decision

This video series chronicles KPBS Video Journalist Mikey Damron's personal youth sports journey and provides insight from coaches, trainers and doctors about what parents should know about sports and safety. 

Game-Time Decision

KPBS Video Journalist Mikey Damron's son Dorian loves sports — football, soccer and on and on. And now that Dorian is getting more serious about sports, Mikey wants to be sure he’s safe. This video series follows Mikey’s personal youth sports journey and provides insights from coaches, trainers and doctors about what parents should know about sports and safety. 

Trailer: Game-Time Decision

Watch the series
  • Mikey Damron talks to his son Dorian as he gets ready to bat in a baseball game.
    Mike Damron
    /
    KPBS
    Episode 1: Nashville
    In this episode, Mikey and Dorian travel back to Nashville and West Tennessee, where Mikey spent his formative years playing sports. They talk to different people about how it was to grow up during a time when youth sports were far less organized and pressure-packed than they are today.
  • Dorian Damron plays with a football in this undated photo
    Mike Damron
    /
    KPBS
    Episode 2: Football
    This episode tackles the sport of football. We talk to experts about the truths and myths surrounding injuries in the country’s most popular — as well as polarizing — sport.
  • Dorian Damron kicks a soccer ball during practice in this undated photo.
    Mike Damron
    /
    KPBS
    Episode 3: Soccer (Coming Soon)
    In this episode we explore what’s often called the “Beautiful Game.” It’s considered a much safer alternative to football, but there are more injuries than parents might think. We talk to doctors and coaches about common injuries in our most popular youth sport and how they can be minimized.
  • Dorian Damron rides a boogie board in this undated photo.
    Mike Damron
    /
    KPBS
    Episode 4: Parks & Pools (Coming Soon)
    In this episode we talk about the state of community parks and pools and how neighborhood inequities play a big role in the experiences kids have in youth sports, as well as their safety.
Navigating youth sports is hard, here are some resources to help.

Share your thoughts on Game-Time Decision

We value your feedback! Tell us what you liked about the series. What questions do you have about your child’s safety when playing sports? What concerns you most about your child playing youth sports?

Submit your feedback and questions here.

KPBS Video Journalist Mikey Damron and his son Dorian walk on a soccer field in this undated photo.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS

_

Meet the team