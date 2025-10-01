Game-Time Decision
KPBS Video Journalist Mikey Damron's son Dorian loves sports — football, soccer and on and on. And now that Dorian is getting more serious about sports, Mikey wants to be sure he’s safe. This video series follows Mikey’s personal youth sports journey and provides insights from coaches, trainers and doctors about what parents should know about sports and safety.
Trailer: Game-Time Decision
Watch the series
In this episode, Mikey and Dorian travel back to Nashville and West Tennessee, where Mikey spent his formative years playing sports. They talk to different people about how it was to grow up during a time when youth sports were far less organized and pressure-packed than they are today.
This episode tackles the sport of football. We talk to experts about the truths and myths surrounding injuries in the country’s most popular — as well as polarizing — sport.
In this episode we explore what’s often called the “Beautiful Game.” It’s considered a much safer alternative to football, but there are more injuries than parents might think. We talk to doctors and coaches about common injuries in our most popular youth sport and how they can be minimized.
In this episode we talk about the state of community parks and pools and how neighborhood inequities play a big role in the experiences kids have in youth sports, as well as their safety.
Navigating youth sports is hard, here are some resources to help.
Share your thoughts on Game-Time Decision
We value your feedback! Tell us what you liked about the series. What questions do you have about your child’s safety when playing sports? What concerns you most about your child playing youth sports?
Submit your feedback and questions here.
