Linda DavisDigital Fellowship Project Coordinator
Linda Davis is the digital fellowship project coordinator at KPBS. She oversees all aspects of the projects being completed by KPBS journalists for the fellowship. Her previous experience includes roles as a creative project manager and multimedia producer, and as a TV segment creator, producer and on-air presenter. Linda is originally from Chicago and holds a Bachelor of Arts in education and communication from Arizona State University.
A sharp rise in immigration arrests is shaking Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in San Diego. KPBS reporter Katie Hyson spoke with leaders who say they’re breaking the silence.
Premieres Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. MILK STREET goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics. We solve the mystery of Sweet and Sour Pork. Then, it's a different take on meat and potatoes: Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef and Potatoes. Finally, we sizzle aromatics over lightly steamed shrimp in our recipe for Hot Oil-Flashed Garlic-Ginger Shrimp.
The total amount of $2.4 million will also cover expanding hours and staffing costs, along with possible facility upgrades, according to information on the county agenda.
The U.S. government is set to shut down in four hours, the first in seven years. A shutdown would affect many federal functions, but what would it mean for service members and their families? KPBS reporter John Carroll explains.
The smallest of the available refunds is $15, while the largest is $33,261.31.
After almost a decade of planning the Navy SEAL Museum San Diego opens its doors to the public Saturday.
