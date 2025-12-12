San Dieguito Union High School District approves new oversight rules for school foundations

The San Dieguito Union High School District will now have more oversight of school foundations.

The district unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Thursday. The vote came after two controversies involving the foundation at Canyon Crest Academy.

These foundations help with fundraising for student activities. Part of their work has included renting out school facilities.

Last weekend, the Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) Foundation rented the school gym to a production company that filmed a racy game show. That led to Thursday's special school board meeting, where some speakers asked the entire foundation board to resign.

“Parents and donors must elect the next foundation members to restore accountability,” one speaker told the trustees.

Earlier this week, the CCA Foundation put out a statement saying it was appalled by the production, and that it had not been told about its nature in advance. CCA Foundation executive director, Regina Twomey, apologized and said the foundation is consulting with legal counsel.

Board trustee Rimga Viskanta said the incident highlights the need for district oversight.

“Sometimes, terrible events make manifest the cracks in our systems," she said. "It is our responsibility as trustees to acknowledge them, address them, and repair them so they cannot widen into something more serious."

The district had already been working on a MOU with all its school foundations after two students put out a report questioning the CCA Foundation's financial practices and administrative fees.

That prompted the district to order an audit, and the auditors noted that no MOUs were in place for the district foundations. They recommended formalizing the relationship to avoid liability issues later.

The MOU caps foundations' administrative fees at 10% and puts the district in charge of all facility rentals that are not school-related. It will take effect July 1, except in the case of CCA Foundation. For that group, it will take effect Feb. 1.