Lawrence K. JacksonProducer/Host, San Diego News Now
Lawrence K. Jackson is the producer and host of KPBS’ San Diego News Now daily podcast.
Lawrence was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Spring Valley, NY. He received his degree in broadcast journalism from the top-ranked S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before joining the KPBS team and moving to San Diego, Lawrence was a co-host for NBC News' "Stay Tuned," PEOPLE, (The TV Show!), a reboot of MTV's "Total Request Live" as well as a production assistant with CBS New York.
Lawrence received a 2020 DigiDay Award while at NBC and was a featured speaker for their 2019 NBCUniversal Intern class, a lecturer for the annual Sankofa Alumni series at Syracuse University and a keynote speaker at Fairfield University. He is an alum of the IRTS Foundation as well as the T. Howard Foundation. The latter honored him with their "Rising Star" award at their 25th Anniversary Diversity Awards Gala.
Lawrence prides himself in upholding journalistic standards and practices, all while centering a human-first approach that brings stories to life with authenticity and depth.
