Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
Man smiling wearing a yellow shirt

Lawrence K. Jackson

Producer/Host, San Diego News Now

Lawrence K. Jackson is the producer and host of KPBS’ San Diego News Now daily podcast.

Lawrence was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Spring Valley, NY. He received his degree in broadcast journalism from the top-ranked S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before joining the KPBS team and moving to San Diego, Lawrence was a co-host for NBC News' "Stay Tuned," PEOPLE, (The TV Show!), a reboot of MTV's "Total Request Live" as well as a production assistant with CBS New York.

Lawrence received a 2020 DigiDay Award while at NBC and was a featured speaker for their 2019 NBCUniversal Intern class, a lecturer for the annual Sankofa Alumni series at Syracuse University and a keynote speaker at Fairfield University. He is an alum of the IRTS Foundation as well as the T. Howard Foundation. The latter honored him with their "Rising Star" award at their 25th Anniversary Diversity Awards Gala.

Lawrence prides himself in upholding journalistic standards and practices, all while centering a human-first approach that brings stories to life with authenticity and depth.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. Fronterizas detrás de las camaras - Part 1: Las chicas de Cannes!
LATEST IN EVENTS
'Mr. Symphonic': Shaggy with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra
  1. 'Mr. Symphonic': Shaggy with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL cast
  1. The GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL: Season 3 (New Season Premiere)
Most Popular
  1. New test for colon cancer could spot it before it spreads
  2. San Diego 101: Why is it so hard to build housing?
  3. First community-owned grocery store in San Diego’s South Bay to open this fall
  4. San Diego residents prepare for more access to coupons at grocery stores
  5. They already live on the edge. Trump’s immigration crackdowns now threaten their housing