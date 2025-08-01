CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Thai Takeout
Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube
On this episode, Milk Street travels to the street markets of Bangkok to learn Thai classics. J.M. Hirsch and Christopher Kimball begin with Thai-Style Coconut and Chicken Soup, using homemade coconut milk as the soup's base.
Then, Rosemary Gill reveals the art of Hot and Sour Soup with Chicken and Mushrooms.
Bianca Borges shares the technique for making perfect Thai Salad Rolls with Green Chili Dipping Sauce.
