CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Thai Takeout

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 1, 2025 at 8:25 AM PDT
Thai Salad Rolls with Green Chili Dipping Sauce
Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Thai Salad Rolls with Green Chili Dipping Sauce

Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

On this episode, Milk Street travels to the street markets of Bangkok to learn Thai classics. J.M. Hirsch and Christopher Kimball begin with Thai-Style Coconut and Chicken Soup, using homemade coconut milk as the soup's base.

Thai-Style Coconut and Chicken Soup
MILK STREET
/
APT
Thai-Style Coconut and Chicken Soup

Then, Rosemary Gill reveals the art of Hot and Sour Soup with Chicken and Mushrooms.

Hot and Sour Soup with Chicken and Mushrooms
MILK STREET
/
APT
Hot and Sour Soup with Chicken and Mushrooms

Bianca Borges shares the technique for making perfect Thai Salad Rolls with Green Chili Dipping Sauce.

Thai Takeout | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 13

Watch On Your Schedule: "Thai Takeout" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
