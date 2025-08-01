CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Thai Takeout

Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

On this episode, Milk Street travels to the street markets of Bangkok to learn Thai classics. J.M. Hirsch and Christopher Kimball begin with Thai-Style Coconut and Chicken Soup, using homemade coconut milk as the soup's base.

MILK STREET / APT Thai-Style Coconut and Chicken Soup

Then, Rosemary Gill reveals the art of Hot and Sour Soup with Chicken and Mushrooms.

MILK STREET / APT Hot and Sour Soup with Chicken and Mushrooms

Bianca Borges shares the technique for making perfect Thai Salad Rolls with Green Chili Dipping Sauce.

Thai Takeout | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 13

