The GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL: Season 3 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Fridays, Aug. 1 - 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS app / Stream Seasons 1 - 2 now with KPBS Passport!

Season 3 of THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL finds our tropical Indian hospital busy as ever, with several big new arrivals causing a stir. The team faces their most shocking case yet when one of their own nursing team—young, idealistic Jyoti Gill—survives a violent attack. Lydia and Nurse Mari are particularly affected and struggle to provide the care she needs. Mari has to set aside her prejudices to support her friend, while Lydia must revisit some emotional places in her own past to show Jyoti the way forward.

Photographer: CHRIS BURGESS / GPB Nimmi Harasgama as Nurse Mari Rodriguez.

Dr. Ruby Walker faces a tricky dilemma over where her home lies – with her new found Indian family, or at the bustling hospital? It’s made all the more difficult by her simmering relationship with Dr. Gabriel Varma. The series will see the couple get closer than ever before, only to be blindsided by the arrival of a talented, glamorous older surgeon from Gabriel’s past. Can the relationship survive the threat?

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB James Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL.

This season also introduces us to a visiting Brit, Ted Dalrymple, an older man on a mission to find a love from his past. As Ruby manages his deteriorating health, she’ll aid him on his quest. Edward’s journey is moving and poignant, showing that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself and follow your heart, even across 50 years and thousands of miles.

Photographer: Chris Burgess / GPB Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker.

Greg is in for a big surprise this series, forced to reconnect with long neglected family. Can he finally step up to long avoided responsibilities? And after months of being away at medical school, AJ will return to the hospital as a junior doctor, desperate to impress his dad. Can Ram finally be proud of his wayward son?

The series goes to darker places than ever before, but it is through the bonds of family and friendship—rekindled and strengthened over the series—that the team weather their biggest challenges yet.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Friday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - After months away with her family, Ruby returns to the hospital for her pregnant sister to give birth. When a life and death medical crisis unfolds, it will force Ruby to see where her loyalty lies. Greg gets a surprise family visitor.

Episode 2: Friday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A medical train rolls into in town providing miracle surgeries, and carrying a surprise for Gabriel, a glamorous older surgeon from his past. One of the team is viciously attacked, leaving Lydia reeling. An older British man arrives on a romantic mission.

Episode 3: Friday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gabriel and Aisha get closer when they work on a surgery together, threatening Ruby and Gabriel's blossoming relationship. Ruby and Ram fall out over a patient's care. Edmund's search for his lost love hits a dead end.

Episode 4: Friday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - AJ returns to the hospital keen to impress. Aisha and Lydia come to blows managing Jyoti's case. Greg discovers a shocking secret that Tommy has been hiding. Ruby helps Ted track down a possible lead, while her relationship with Gabriel hits obstacles.

Episode 5: Friday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - In the chaos of Diwali, Lydia tries to help a mysterious runaway teenager. Gabriel and Aisha bond over their past when they are thrown together in a Diwali clinic. Ted's search reveals new surprises about the mark he left on India. Jyoti discharges herself, but is she ready to go home?