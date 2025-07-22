Premieres Friday, July 25, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

On this episode, Grammy nominated, singer-songwriter, producer and musician Henry Kapono brings Hawaii's music scene to Solana Beach with island classics, originals and more.

Henry Kapono is a performer who has it all. Vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, composer, thrilling performer, audience favorite, multiple honors & awards, including a Grammy nomination. Henry's original songs with a rock vibe celebrate his love for his family, express his pride in his Hawaiian culture, and share his joy of his home in the Islands!

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Henry Kapono

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of LIVE AT THE BELLY Up are available to stream on the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Henry Kapono is on Facebook / Instagram

Season 10 episodes include:

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Henry Kapono

Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra

Back to the Garden

About The Series: Welcome to the Emmy-winning LIVE AT THE BELLY UP. San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.