Trump administration expected to release about $14 million for San Diego County schools

The Trump administration is expected to release about $14 million in frozen federal funding for San Diego County schools.

Federal officials notified the state’s Department of Education this week that they are working to release the funds as quickly as possible.

The funding is specifically for after school and summer school programs, known as the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant program or Title IV-B funds.

The money is part of about $50 million in federal education funding that has been frozen in San Diego County since the beginning of July.

San Diego Unified Board of Education Vice President Richard Barrera testified before federal lawmakers Wednesday at the U.S Senate subcommittee on Education and the American Family.

He asked for help getting the remaining frozen funds released across the nation.

“You can continue the bipartisan advocacy efforts to demand President Trump release $5.4 billion of illegally impounded funds for a budget you have already passed,” Barrera said while testifying.

San Diego County Office of Education data show more than $36 million in funding for county schools remain frozen.

Mike Murad is a media specialist with San Diego Unified School District, the largest district in the county.

He said in a written statement that “$3.3 million from the $12.8 million” the district was missing from frozen funding has been “freed up.”

Murad said $9.5 million is still being withheld by the federal government. Still, he said the district doesn't have the cash in hand since it's a federal program — they are reimbursed as they spend the funds.

“Our understanding is that the states were supposed to receive the GAN (Grant Award Notification) this week,” Murad said. “Districts would be able to start spending once we receive notification that we have been authorized from (the California Department of Education.)”

Murad said San Diego Unified has not yet heard the timing as to when districts will receive their Grant Award Notification.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a statement, “California is suing Secretary McMahon and the Trump administration in federal court and seeking injunctive relief to require the administration to release all of these unlawfully impounded funds.”